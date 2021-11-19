Log in
    CLX   US1890541097

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
Clorox to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Dec. 2

11/19/2021 | 04:16pm EST
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, Dec. 2. The webcast will begin at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The webcast can be accessed through Clorox Investor Events, where a replay will also be available after the event.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-to-present-at-morgan-stanley-global-consumer--retail-conference-dec-2-301429293.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2021
