The Coca-Cola Company is the world's leader in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of beverage concentrates and syrups (56%); - bottling and sale of beverages (44%): sodas, fruit juices, tea-based beverages, water, etc. marketed under the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had over 133 production sites worldwide. 64.2% of net sales are abroad.