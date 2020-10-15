Coca Cola : Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 41 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2020, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2020.

About The Coca-Cola Company

