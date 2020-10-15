Log in
Coca Cola : Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/15/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

The Coca-Cola Company board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 41 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2020, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2020.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© Business Wire 2020

