    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Coca Cola : Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/21/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2021, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2021.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37 826 M - -
Net income 2021 9 224 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 236 B 236 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 80 300
Free-Float 60,9%
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 54,63 $
Average target price 62,09 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Barry Charles Diller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.38%235 817
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.9.06%49 476
COCA-COLA HBC AG5.17%12 630
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED22.05%12 052
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.87%10 914
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED16.86%9 068