THE COCA-COLA COMPANY (KO)

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
Coca-Cola Chief Innovation Officer Robert Long to Retire in February

09/01/2020 | 10:40am EDT

By Chris Wack

The Coca-Cola Co. on Tuesday said Chief Innovation Officer Robert Long plans to retire Feb. 28 after a 17-year career with the company.

After Mr. Long's retirement, the beverage company will combine its innovation and technical functions under the leadership of Nancy Quan, who will now become the chief technical and innovation officer.

Coca-Cola also made three other leadership appointments, including Henrique Braun, who currently serves as president of the Brazil business unit, being named president of the new Latin America operating unit.

The company said Nikos Koumettis, current president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa group, will become president of the new Europe operating unit. He joined Coca-Cola in 2001.

The company previously announced that Alfredo Rivera has become president of the North America unit. Rivera has most recently served as president of the Latin America group.

The company said it will announce the complete list of operating unit geographies and their leaders later this week.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

