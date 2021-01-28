Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Coca-Cola Company    KO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola : Commitment to Diversity, Belonging, and Outside Counsel Diversity

01/28/2021 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To: U.S. Law Firms Supporting The Coca-Cola Company

Re: Commitment to Diversity, Belonging, and Outside Counsel Diversity

I write you with a heavy heart. For decades, our profession has had discussions about why diversity is important. We have developed score cards, held summits, established committees and written action plans. These efforts are not working. I'm reminded of this by the alarming number of new partner headshots that continue to be proudly published with an obvious lack of diversity and when I read that Black equity partners will not reach parity with the Black U.S. population until 2391.

The hard truth is that our profession is not treating the issue of diversity and inclusion as a business imperative. We are too quick to celebrate stagnant progress and reward intention. We have a crisis on our hands and we need to commit ourselves to specific actions that will accelerate the diversity of the legal profession. Our profession needs to be representative of the population it serves. All of us in leadership positions need to be the drivers of that change - and we will be better for it.

We know how to develop and implement clear timebound actionable plans that move organizations and industries to solve complex problems. In the grand scheme of things, the issue of the diversity of our profession is not a complex problem. If we approach this like any other business imperative, we would allocate capital and invest in aspects of our business that move us forward to achieve our goal and grow profitably.

As a consumer of legal services, we believe that diversity of talent on our legal matters is a critical factor to driving better business outcomes. We will no longer celebrate good intentions or highly unproductive efforts that haven't and aren't likely to produce better diverse staffing. Quite simply, we are no longer interested in discussing motivations, programs, or excuses for little to no progress - it's the results that we are demanding and will measure going forward.

The Coca-Cola Company's legal department has thought deeply about the design of our collective efforts and how we might change the present trajectory and bend the arch so that we are on a path to achieve parity. Our plan is far from perfect, but we believe that it offers greater promise than continuing down the current path hoping to reach a different destination. We encourage other law departments to join us in the initiatives outlined below or develop their own to further accelerate our progress.

Revised Outside Counsel Diversity Guidelines - We are revising our outside counsel guidelines for our US-based firms to provide for the following commitments from our outside counsel:

D&I Information Outside counsel commit to providing KO with self-identified diversity data (including American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Black, Women, Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQ+, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and Persons with Disabilities) for KO's quarterly analysis of the diversity of teams working on KO matters.
Billed Time Commitments For each new KO matter following the revision to the guidelines ('New Matters'), you commit that at least 30% of each of billed associate and partner time will be from diverse attorneys, and of such amounts at least half will be from Black attorneys. Work performed by diverse attorneys is expected to be accretive to their development and advancement at the firm. These percentages are approximately linked to U.S. Census population data.These minimum commitments will be adjusted over time as U.S. Census data evolves, with an ultimate aspiration that at least 50% of billed associate time and billed partner time will be from diverse attorneys with at least half of that amount from Black attorneys. You will also work to apply the above commitment to our existing matters with your firm.
Quarterly Evaluation The responsible KO attorney for each New Matter will review performance against your commitment for New Matters each quarter. For New Matters failing to meet the commitment, you will be required to provide a plan to meet your commitment. Failure to meet the commitment over two quarterly reviews will result in a non-refundable 30% reduction in the fees payable for such New Matter going forward until the commitment is met and, continued failure may result in your firm no longer being considered for KO work.
Collaboration with Other Firms If your firm cannot internally meet the above commitments, we encourage you to work collaboratively with other firms, including member firms of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms, to assemble matter teams that meet the commitments. We can assist you in this regard and provide introductions and suggestions.
Publish Diversity Plans Your Managing Partner will publish a personal commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging and related action plans setting forth measurable goals.
Relationship / Matter Credit You will provide transparency as to how origination, relationship, and matter credit is apportioned on KO matters, or if the firm does not use origination, relationship, and matter credit as a compensation or evaluation metric, how work on KO matters is factored into a firm attorney's performance evaluation and compensation.
Relationship Partner / Succession Planning You will identify two or more diverse attorneys, at least half of whom are Black, as candidates for succeeding to the relationship partner role with KO. KO's goal is to have at least 30% diverse relationship partners at our highest-spend and preferred panel firms with at least half of these partners being Black.
Preferred Firm Panel KO expects to select a panel of preferred firms within 18 months following implementation of the revised guidelines. Meeting the commitments above will be a significant factor in determining your firm's inclusion and ongoing status on the panel.

While the above actions focus on the United States for now, we intend for these initiatives to be customized and applied throughout our global organization.

The Coca-Cola Company Actions - Over the past several months, the Global Legal team at The Coca-Cola Company as well as many across the organization has looked deeply into the meaning of our Company's purpose in relation to advancing Social Justice, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging.

We believe our company should be representative of the markets that we serve. Within the U.S, 51% of our lawyers are ethnically diverse and 23% of that group is Black, 18% Asian, and 10% Hispanic. Additionally, 53% of our U.S. based lawyers are women. We are pushing ourselves to think boldly about the actions we take inside our company, within our areas of expertise and across the community to drive significant collective change.

As a function, we believe that pursuing diversity is not only the right thing to do, but it's a business imperative to do so quickly. We know firsthand that a diversity of thought, perspective and experience is critical to drive the best work and outcomes for our Company.

In this light, we are announcing the following actions and initiatives:

  • Joined the American Bar Association's Resolution 113 - We have joined this initiative to expand and create opportunities at all levels of responsibility for diverse attorneys; to assist in facilitating the creation of opportunities for diverse attorneys; and to direct a greater percentage of the legal services we purchase, both currently and in the future, to diverse attorneys.
  • Leaders at the Front - I have publicly committed to a personal action plan to promote diversity and inclusion through the Leaders at the Front Program of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.
  • MWBE Spend - The Coca-Cola legal team will increase annual North American spend with minority or women-owned enterprises from 1% to at least 10% this year and target further increase in the future.
  • Move the Needle Fund (MTN) - As one of the founding General Counsels of MTN, in collaboration with 29 other legal departments and four law firms, our legal team and I are helping to develop and test experimental efforts, such as the Diverse Partner Directory and the Diversity Dividends Collective, that break down barriers for experienced diverse lawyers to advance into leadership.
  • Mansfield Rule Certification - We will seek Mansfield Rule Legal Department certification during the upcoming certification window and implement the requisite tracking and processes to drive consideration of a broader pool of candidates when hiring and promoting lawyers for internal and outside counsel roles.
  • Pipeline Parity - A proud co-founder of a new initiative with Diversity Lab that focuses on ensuring a greater diversity of law school hires by challenging long held assumptions around recruitment efforts, including which law schools are targeted and the success factors considered when selecting and hiring talent. More on that to come soon.

I hope you will join us in this work and embrace these changes as an opportunity. While there is a long road ahead to effect systemic change around social justice, diversity, inclusion and belonging, we believe that the actions outlined above are steps in the right direction and look forward to working toward our shared goals with our law firm partners. As a legal community, we must use our collective power and knowledge of the law to enact meaningful change. Together, there is endless good we can do and I look forward to your partnership.

Sincerely,

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
05:04aCOCA COLA : Commitment to Diversity, Belonging, and Outside Counsel Diversity
PU
01/21Coca-Cola Amatil's Fiscal Year Earnings Fall 14% Amid Pandemic
DJ
01/20COCA COLA : Bernstein Starts Coca-Cola at Outperform With $58 Price Target
MT
01/15A Year On, China Falls Short on Trade-Deal Targets
DJ
01/14SECTOR UPDATE : Afternoon Slump Drags Consumer Stocks Lower
MT
01/14SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Hanging On To Slim Advance
MT
01/14COCA COLA : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Coca-Cola's Price Target to $55 from $59, Kee..
MT
01/14COCA COLA : Sells ZICO Coconut Water to PowerPlant Ventures
MT
01/14Zico Beverage Brand Founder Buys Company Back From Coca-Cola
DJ
01/13CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL : How AI is already driving self-service
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 025 M - -
Net income 2020 8 087 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,45x
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 86 200
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 57,02 $
Last Close Price 48,53 $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wamwari Waichungo Vice President-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-10.12%208 555
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.75%46 721
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED0.14%10 971
COCA-COLA HBC AG-9.13%10 784
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.3.63%10 651
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.113.79%8 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ