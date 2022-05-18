Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Coca-Cola Company
  News
  Summary
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 01:12:48 pm EDT
61.70 USD   -6.21%
01:02pCoca-Cola Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/16The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/13COCA-COLA CO : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Coca-Cola Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

05/18/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Coca-Cola Company (KO) is currently at $62.39, down $3.39 or 5.15%


--Would be lowest close since March 31, 2022, when it closed at $62.00

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.33%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.41% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 8, 2022, when it fell 6.25%

--Down 3.44% month-to-date

--Up 5.37% year-to-date

--Down 5.77% from its all-time closing high of $66.21 on April 21, 2022

--Up 15.17% from 52 weeks ago (May 19, 2021), when it closed at $54.17

--Down 5.77% from its 52-week closing high of $66.21 on April 21, 2022

--Up 19.29% from its 52-week closing low of $52.30 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as low as $62.39; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2022, when it hit $62.30

--Down 5.15% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.5%

--Fourth worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 22.34 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 12:43:35 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1301ET

