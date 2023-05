Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC - London-based soft drinks bottler - Non-Executive Director Nicolas Mirzayantz buys 7,930 shares at an average price of USD63.03 for a total of USD499,827 on Friday.

Current stock price: USD62.96

12-month change: up 18%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

