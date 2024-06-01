(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced this week and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Warpaint London PLC - Buckinghamshire-based colour cosmetics supplier that owns W7 and Technic brands - Chief Financial Officer Neil Rodol exercises options for 250,000 shares at 122p and sells all of them at 485p, worth GBP1.2 million, on Thursday. Matthew Goldstein, managing director of Retra, exercises options for 40,000 shares at the same price of 122p and sells all of them at the same price of 485p, worth GBP194,000, also on Thursday.

Coca-Cola HBC AG - Zug, Switzerland-based bottling partner of Coca-Cola Co - Chief Supply Chain Officer Ivo Bjelis sells 35,000 shares, obtained from performance share awards and the employee stock purchase plan, at GBP27.57 and GBP27.59, worth GBP965,327, on Tuesday.

Marks & Spencer Group PLC - London-based food, clothing and homewares retailer - Alex Freudmann, managing director for Food, sells 209,959 shares at GBP3.01, worth GBP632,606, on Wednesday.

Elementis PLC - London-based chemical ingredients for consumer and industrial products - Chief Executive Officer Paul Waterman sells 350,000 shares at GBP1.50, worth GBP523,654, on Wednesday.

Croda International PLC - Yorkshire, England-based speciality chemicals maker - General Counsel Thomas Brophy, together with Sara Brophy, sells 5,450 shares at GBP45.20, worth GBP247,986, on Wednesday.

Alpha Group International PLC - London-based financial services - Alex Howorth, managing director of FX Risk Management, sells 4,345 shares at GBP23.02, worth GBP100,022, on Thursday

Big Yellow Group PLC - Surrey, England-based self-storage facilities operator - Executive Chair Nicholas Vetch sells 24,254 shares at 1,240.00p, worth GBP300,750, and buys 8,038 shares at 1,238.00p, both on Wednesday. Now has 6.5 million shares, a 3.3% stake.

Taseko Mines Ltd - operates open-pit Gibraltar copper mine in British Columbia, Canada - Director Robert Dickinson sells 250,000 shares at CAD4.03, worth CAD1.0 million, about GBP577,500, on Tuesday. Director Russell Hallbauer exercises options for 59,100 shares at CAD1.23 and sells all of them at CAD3.95 and CAD4.10, worth CAD241,128, from May 24 to 28.

Touchstone Exploration Inc - Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production with onshore properties in Trinidad & Tobago - James Shipka, executive vice president for asset development & health, safety and environment, exercises options for 265,500 shares at CAD0.23 and sells all of them at CAD0.56, worth CAD148,680, about GBP85,491, on Wednesday.

Inchcape PLC - London-based automotive distributor - Senior Independent Director Alison Platt buys 12,143 shares at GBP8.23, worth GBP99,994, on Thursday.

