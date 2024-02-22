(Alliance News) - Coca-Cola HBC AG on Thursday said it had acquired a "well-established" Irish vending company.

Coca-Cola HBC, also known as Coca-Cola Hellenic, is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland and is the third-largest Coca-Cola anchor bottler in the world. The bottler has a current market capitalisation of GBP9.17 billion.

The company announced that its Northern Irish subsidiary had reached an agreement to acquire 100% of BDS Vending Solutions Ltd, a Dublin-based food and drink vending services businesses.

Coca-Cola HBC said that the acquisition of this "well-established vending company" is consistent with its strategy of enhancing "route-to-market capabilities, include last mile delivery". Coca-Cola HBC added that the deal will also allow the company to "unlock profitable opportunities across its well-rounded cold and hot beverages and snacks portfolio".

Coca-Cola HBC anticipates the acquisition to close over the coming months.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it launched a euro-denominated four-year fixed rate issue of notes under its EUR5.00 billion euro medium term note programme.

The company announced the pricing of a EUR600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% notes due 2028.

Shares in Coca-Cola HBC AG were down 0.1% at 2,498.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.