Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Coca-Cola Company    KO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca-Cola Improperly Shifted Profits Abroad, Tax Court Rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 05:44pm EST

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Coca-Cola Co. placed too much of its profit in its foreign operations instead of its higher-taxed domestic parent company, a U.S. Tax Court judge ruled Wednesday.

The court adopted most of the U.S. government's main arguments, and the ruling marks a setback for the beverage giant's international tax strategy.

The Internal Revenue Service had been seeking more than $3.3 billion for the tax years 2007 through 2009. The cost to Coca-Cola could be more if the government applies the same successful rationale to subsequent tax years.

Wednesday's ruling doesn't set a final amount that Coca-Cola will owe from 2007 to 2009. The company and the government must make further calculations to determine that.

A Coke spokesman didn't immediately comment. The IRS typically doesn't speak publicly about litigation.

The dispute stemmed from Coca-Cola's subsidiaries in countries including Brazil, Ireland and Egypt. Those operations produce syrups and other ingredients for use in the company's beverages.

Especially before the 2017 U.S. tax law cut the corporate tax rate, U.S. companies had an incentive to pack profits into low-tax countries and defer U.S. taxes on those profits rather than attribute earnings to the U.S. parent, which faced an immediate 35% rate.

Companies within a single corporate structure are supposed to allocate profits between parent and a foreign subsidiary based on what unrelated companies would do in an equivalent, arm's length transaction. But there are plenty of gray areas, especially when companies profit from mobile, intangible assets like trademarks and patents. The IRS regularly engages in protracted legal fights with corporations over how those rules should apply in each situation.

In his ruling, Judge Albert Lauber noted that Coca-Cola's foreign subsidiaries had few trademarks or intellectual property and had little discretion over marketing, strategy and other decisions controlled by U.S. executives.

Yet, he noted, some of them had profits far higher than the company as a whole, thanks to their arrangements with the parent company. And he rejected the arguments advanced by the company's experts as unpersuasive.

"Why are the supply points, engaged as they are in routine contract manufacturing, the most profitable food and beverage companies in the world?" he wrote. "And why does their profitability dwarf that of [Coca-Cola], which owns the intangibles upon which the Company's profitability depends?"

Coca-Cola had previously warned investors that the case could have a material adverse impact and has vowed to fight the IRS. It can appeal Wednesday's ruling.

"The Company firmly believes that the IRS' claims are without merit and is pursuing, and will continue to pursue, all available administrative and judicial remedies necessary to vigorously defend its position," Coca-Cola said in a securities filing last month.

The company had argued that the IRS had blessed its profit split during an earlier dispute. But Judge Lauber rejected that argument, calling it "a formula to which the parties agreed in settling the dispute before them at that moment."

The judge sided with Coca-Cola on one point about how its tax deficiency should be calculated.

--Jennifer Maloney contributed to this article.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-20 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.56% 6.3564 Delayed Quote.43.02%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -1.99% 52.61 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
05:44pCoca-Cola Improperly Shifted Profits Abroad, Tax Court Rules
DJ
11/09COCA COLA : Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2009..
DJ
11/06U.S. Firms Get Another Boost From China -- Update
DJ
11/06U.S. Firms Get Another Boost From China
DJ
11/05COCA COLA : Should you invest in Coca-Cola, Draftkings, Skyworks Solutions, Deer..
PR
11/04COCA COLA CONSOLIDATED : Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Result..
AQ
11/03Coca-Cola Amatil Advances Takeover Bid from European Bottler
DJ
11/03COCA-COLA BOTTLING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29COCA COLA : BetterInvesting™ Magazine Chooses Coca-Cola As "Growth" Stock ..
PR
10/26THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Announces Sustainability Presentation
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 011 M - -
Net income 2020 8 031 M - -
Net Debt 2020 36 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 231 B 231 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,10x
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 86 200
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 56,19 $
Last Close Price 53,68 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wamwari Waichungo Vice President-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-3.02%230 686
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.83%41 078
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-14.19%11 579
COCA-COLA HBC AG-11.31%10 983
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.7.37%10 056
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.63%8 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ