Coca-Cola Launches Global Innovation Platform Coca-Cola Creations

02/18/2022 | 08:03am EST
Brand Drops First Limited-Edition Product, Coca-Cola Starlight, Inspired by Space

Coca-Cola today unveiled its new global innovation platform, Coca-Cola Creations, along with its first limited-edition product, Coca-Cola Starlight.

Coca-Cola Creations will take the iconic Coca-Cola trademark and lend it to new expressions, driven by collaboration, creativity and cultural connections. Through limited-edition, sequential releases, Coca-Cola Creations will introduce new products and experiences across physical and digital worlds. Coca-Cola Creations was developed under the “Real Magic” brand platform, which was revealed in late 2021.

“For over a century, Coca-Cola has maintained its iconic status around the world as a symbol of optimism that has refreshed generations. When we launched ‘Real Magic,’ we wanted to connect with and celebrate the experiences that bring joy to young people today, and that has taken us to an exciting new territory,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Brand Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company. “Coca-Cola Creations aims to surprise, delight and engage global audiences through magical and unexpected tastes, moments and collaborations – something we know our fans have come to expect from us.”

The first product to launch under Coca-Cola Creations is Coca-Cola Starlight, created with the vision that – in a world of infinite possibilities – somewhere in our universe, another kind of Coca-Cola, another way of connecting with each other might exist.

Coca-Cola Starlight combines great Coca-Cola taste with a dash of the unexpected, including a reddish hue. Its taste includes additional notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.

“Thirty-five years ago, Coca-Cola partnered with NASA to become one of the first soft-drinks to travel to space,” Vlad said. “That same passion for space still exists today. With Coca-Cola Starlight, we wanted to celebrate the remarkable ability of space exploration to inspire generations to discover new worlds of infinite possibilities. We set out to bring that concept to life through a simple sip, capturing some of the mystery and essence of what we love about space.”

Coca-Cola Starlight offers a unique packaging design, featuring a multi-dimensional, light-filled star field and will be supported by a digital-first marketing campaign, including a partnership with global popstar Ava Max. The campaign is led by an out-of-this-world augmented reality (AR) “Concert on a Coca-Cola” experience that can be accessed via www.cocacola.com/creations and by scanning a Coca-Cola Starlight can or bottle. Surrounded by red liquid and gradient lighting, Max will perform her universal hits, “Kings & Queens,” “Sweet But Psycho” and “EveryTime I Cry” as part of an AR-holographic private concert using the can as an anti-gravity, translucent space station. The experience design and production was created by Virtue (the agency powered by VICE) and Tool. Coca-Cola partnered with Forpeople on the packaging design.

“Coca-Cola Starlight takes people on a journey in the same way that music has the ability to transport listeners to new worlds with each song,” said Ava Max. “It’s been exciting to collaborate with Coca-Cola on this project. We wanted to create an other-worldly experience – through technology. I hope people enjoy this rendition of Kings & Queens, as well as the other tracks to come.”

Coca-Cola Starlight will also be celebrated across partnerships and collaborations with leading designers, including world-renowned streetwear brand Staple, as well as social filters across Instagram.

Coca-Cola Starlight is available for a limited time beginning Feb. 21 across North America and in select countries globally in the coming months in zero-sugar only.

Later this year, Coca-Cola will introduce additional limited-edition Coca-Cola Creations featuring unique innovations and unexpected collaborations.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
