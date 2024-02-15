By Sabela Ojea
Coca-Cola is increasing its quarterly dividend by 5.4% to 48.5 cents.
The beverage giant on Thursday said that its board of directors approved raising its quarterly payout to shareholders to 48.5 cents from 46 cents a share previously.
The new payout, equal to $1.94 annually, represents a yield of 3.3%, based on the company's Wednesday closing price of $59.29.
The first-quarter dividend will be paid on April 1 to shareholders of record as of March 15.
Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-15-24 1439ET