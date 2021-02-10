Coca Cola : Margin Analysis Schedule FY 2020

Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2020 MARGIN ANALYSIS

February 10, 2021

CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Segment mix headwind of ~(50bps) is driven by relative outperformance in our lower margin finished goods BIG segment versus our other segments

• Items impacting comparability primarily relate to economic hedging activities. 60.7% ~(30bps) 60.3% ~100bps 58.5%

• Underlying gross margin contracted by ~(200 bps) driven by topline pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic along with negative channel and package mix. ~(200bps) ~30bps ~(110bps) ~(290bps) 4Q19 GAAPItems Impacting 4Q19 ComparableComparability (Non-GAAP)UnderlyingCurrencyAcquisitions / 57.4% 4Q20 Divestitures / ComparableStructuralItems Impacting (Non-GAAP) Comparability 4Q20 GAAP

• The structural benefit to gross margin was primarily due to the refranchising of certain bottling operations in India and the acquisition of bottlers within Africa. The acquisition of finished goods business of fairlife and the discontinuation of finished goods business of Odwalla also benefited gross margin.

CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN

KEY TAKEAWAYS

60.8%

Segment mix tailwind of ~10bps is driven by declines in our lower margin finished goods BIG and Global Ventures segments exceeding the declines in our other segments

60.7%

• Items impacting comparability primarily relate to economic hedging activities and previously unrecognized depreciation and amortization for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA). ~(10bps) ~(110bps) ~(80bps) ~20bps 59.1% ~20bps 59.3%

• Underlying gross margin contraction of ~(110 bps) was driven by topline pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic along with negative channel and package mix. ~(160bps) FY19 GAAPItems ImpactingFY19 ComparableComparability (Non-GAAP)UnderlyingCurrencyAcquisitions /FY20 Divestitures / ComparableStructuralItems Impacting (Non-GAAP) ComparabilityFY20 GAAP

• The structural benefit to gross margin was primarily due to the refranchising of certain bottling operations in India. The acquisition of finished goods businesses of fairlife and CHI, and the discontinuation of finished goods business of Odwalla also impacted gross margin.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN

KEY TAKEAWAYS

~410bps

Segment mix headwind of ~(20bps) is driven by relative outperformance in our lower margin finished goods BIG segment versus our other segments

• Items impacting comparability primarily relate to productivity & reinvestment initiatives, transaction gains & losses, and strategic realignment. ~10bps 27.3% 27.2% 23.9% ~100bps ~(170bps) ~(20bps) 24.8%

• Underlying operating margin expanded by ~410 bps driven by effective cost management across operating groups partially offset by pressure on the topline due to the coronavirus pandemic. 4Q19 GAAPItems Impacting 4Q19 ComparableComparability (Non-GAAP)Underlying ~250bps CurrencyAcquisitions / 4Q20 Divestitures / ComparableStructuralItems Impacting (Non-GAAP) Comparability 4Q20 GAAP

• The structural benefit to operating margin was primarily due to the refranchising of certain bottling operations in India and the acquisition of bottlers within Africa. The acquisition of finished goods business of fairlife and the discontinuation of finished goods business of Odwalla also impacted operating margin.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN

KEY TAKEAWAYS

~280bps

Segment mix tailwind of ~20bps is driven by declines in our lower margin finished goods BIG and Global Ventures segments exceeding the declines in our other segments

~(110bps)

~0bps

29.6%

~90bps

• Items impacting comparability primarily relate to productivity & reinvestment initiatives, transaction gains & losses, asset impairments, previously unrecognized depreciation and amortization for CCBA and strategic realignment. 27.9% 27.1% 27.3% ~170bps ~(240bps)

• Underlying operating margin expanded by ~280 bps driven by effective cost management across operating groups partially offset by pressure on the topline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FY19 GAAPItems ImpactingFY19 ComparableComparability (Non-GAAP)UnderlyingCurrencyAcquisitions /FY20

Divestitures / ComparableStructuralItems Impacting

(Non-GAAP) ComparabilityFY20 GAAP

APPENDIX

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Gross Margin:

Reported Gross Margin (GAAP)

Items Impacting Comparability Comparable Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Impact of Acquisitions and Structural Items on Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Underlying Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Basis Point Growth (Decline) 58.45% 1.01% 57.44% (1.15%) 58.59% 0.08% 58.51% 60.67% 0.35% 60.32% 0.00% 60.32% (0.23%) 60.55% (222) (288) (173) (204)

Reported Gross Margin (GAAP)

Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Impact (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Impact of Acquisitions and Structural Items on Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Underlying Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Basis Point Growth (Decline) 59.31% 0.22% 59.09% (0.77%) 59.86% (0.03%) 59.89% 60.77% 0.09% 60.68% 0.00% 60.68% (0.27%) 60.95% (146) (159) (82) (106)

Operating Margin:

Reported Operating Margin (GAAP)

Items Impacting Comparability Comparable Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Neutral Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

Impact of Acquisitions and Structural Items on Comparable Currency Neutral Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

Underlying Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Basis Point Growth 27.15% (0.20%) 27.35% (1.68%) 29.03% (0.12%) 29.15% 23.87% (0.96%) 24.83% 0.00% 24.83% (0.26%) 25.09% 328 252 420 406

Reported Operating Margin (GAAP)

Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Impact (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Neutral Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

Impact of Acquisitions and Structural Items on Comparable Currency Neutral Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

Underlying Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)