Coca-Cola Raises Dividend, Expects to Resume Stock Buybacks

02/17/2022
By Colin Kellaher


Coca-Cola Co. on Thursday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 4.8%, to 44 cents, from 42 cents, and the beverage giant said it expects to resume share repurchases this year.

The new quarterly payout, equal to $1.76 a year, represents an annual yield of 2.89% based on Wednesday's closing price of $60.90, up from 2.75%.

The dividend increase marks the 60th consecutive annual boost for Coca-Cola, keeping the Atlanta company on the roster of dividend kings, or those who have raised their payouts annually for at least a half-century.

Coca-Cola, which didn't buy back any stock last year, said it expects to make net share repurchases of about $500 million in 2022. The company, which has about 4.32 billion shares outstanding and sports a market capitalization topping $263 billion, last week had said its remaining share-repurchase authorization is roughly $10 billion.

Coca-Cola said the increased quarterly dividend is payable April 1 to shareholders of record March 15.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1419ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38 045 M - -
Net income 2021 9 401 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 263 B 263 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,79x
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 80 300
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 60,90 $
Average target price 67,19 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Barry Charles Diller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY2.85%263 393
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.2.88%53 769
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED11.06%12 366
COCA-COLA HBC AG-4.27%12 155
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.59%10 889
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED8.68%8 678