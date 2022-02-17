Coca-Cola Raises Dividend, Expects to Resume Stock Buybacks

By Colin Kellaher

Coca-Cola Co. on Thursday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 4.8%, to 44 cents, from 42 cents, and the beverage giant said it expects to resume share repurchases this year.

The new quarterly payout, equal to $1.76 a year, represents an annual yield of 2.89% based on Wednesday's closing price of $60.90, up from 2.75%.

The dividend increase marks the 60th consecutive annual boost for Coca-Cola, keeping the Atlanta company on the roster of dividend kings, or those who have raised their payouts annually for at least a half-century.

Coca-Cola, which didn't buy back any stock last year, said it expects to make net share repurchases of about $500 million in 2022. The company, which has about 4.32 billion shares outstanding and sports a market capitalization topping $263 billion, last week had said its remaining share-repurchase authorization is roughly $10 billion.

Coca-Cola said the increased quarterly dividend is payable April 1 to shareholders of record March 15.

