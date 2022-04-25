Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call

Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Impact of Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Changes on Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Underlying Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended
April 1, 2022
Three Months Ended
April 2, 2021
Basis Point Growth (Decline)
61.01%1.31% 59.70% (0.31%) 60.01%
(1.07%) 61.08%
61.14%0.57% 60.57% 0.00% 60.57% 0.00% 60.57%
(13)
(87)
(56)
51
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Earnings Call:
The 2022 outlook for net share repurchases is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure that reflects the net amount of purchases of stock for treasury after considering proceeds from the issuances of stock, the net change in stock issuance receivables (related to employee stock options exercised but not settled prior to the end of the period) and the net change in treasury stock payables (for treasury shares repurchased but not settled prior to the end of the period). The company is not able to reconcile full year 2022 projected net share repurchases to full year 2022 reported purchases of stock for treasury without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual amount and timing of stock issuance activity that will occur throughout 2022.
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions except net debt leverage)
Gross Debt and Net Debt:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,681
Short-term investments
736
Marketable securities
1,939
Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and marketable securities (Non-GAAP)
$
10,356
Loans and notes payable
$
3,610
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,039
Long-term debt
37,052
Gross debt (Non-GAAP)
$
41,701
Net debt (Non-GAAP)1
$
31,345
1Net debt is calculated by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and marketable securities from gross debt.
EBITDA:
April 1, 2022
Trailing Twelve Months
Income before income taxes
$
13,120
Less income items:
Interest income
288
Other income (loss) - net
1,757
Add expense items:
Interest expense
1,337
Depreciation and amortization
1,410
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (Non-GAAP)
$
13,822
Comparable EBITDA:
Comparable income before income taxes (Non-GAAP)
$
12,937
Less income items:
Interest income
288
Comparable other income (loss) - net (Non-GAAP)
335
Add expense items:
Comparable interest expense (Non-GAAP)
769
Depreciation and amortization
1,410
Comparable EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
14,493
Net Debt Leverage:
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
$
Comparable EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
Net debt leverage (Non-GAAP)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Gross Debt and Net Debt:
As of
April 1, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,681
Short-term investments
736
Marketable securities
1,939
Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments
and marketable securities (Non-GAAP)
$
10,356
Loans and notes payable
$
3,610
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,039
Long-term debt
37,052
Gross debt (Non-GAAP)
$
41,701
Net debt (Non-GAAP)1
$
31,345
1Net debt is calculated by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and marketable securities from gross debt.
EBITDA:
Income before income taxesLess income items:
Interest income
Other income (loss)-netAdd expense items:Interest expense Depreciation and amortization
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (Non-GAAP)
April 1, 2022 Trailing Twelve Months
Three Months Ended
April 1, 2022
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended
October 1, 2021
Three Months Ended
July 2, 2021
$
13,120
288 1,757
1,3371,410
$
13,822
$
3,458
78 (105)
182324
$
3,991
$
2,960
71 1,080
1653412
$
2,315
$
3,084
68 (127)
2103623
$
3,715
$
3,618
71 909
7803834
$
3,801
Comparable EBITDA:
Comparable income before income taxes (Non-GAAP)Less income items:
Interest income
Comparable other income (loss)-net (Non-GAAP)Add expense items:
Comparable interest expense (Non-GAAP)
Depreciation and amortization
Comparable EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
12,937
288335 7691,410
$
14,493
$
3,487
7838 188324
$
3,883
$
2,420
71118 1713412
$
2,743
$
3,424
68121 2163623
$
3,813
$
3,606
7158 1943834
$
4,054
2Calculated by subtracting depreciation and amortization of $1,111 million during the nine months ended October 1, 2021 from depreciation and amortization of $1,452 million during the year ended December 31, 2021.
3Calculated by subtracting depreciation and amortization of $749 million during the six months ended July 2, 2021 from depreciation and amortization of $1,111 million during the nine months ended October 1, 2021.
4Calculated by subtracting depreciation and amortization of $366 million during the three months ended April 2, 2021 from depreciation and amortization of $749 million during the six months ended July 2, 2021.
The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 12:38:08 UTC.