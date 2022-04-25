Log in
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 08:55:36 am EDT
66.55 USD   +1.99%
08:39aCOCA COLA : Reconciliation of Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call
PU
08:09aCoca-Cola sales surge offsetting rising costs, Russia exit
AQ
07:11aCoca-Cola's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call

04/25/2022 | 08:39am EDT
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

Gross Margin:

Reported Gross Margin (GAAP)

Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP) Comparable Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Comparable Currency Impact (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Impact of Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Changes on Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Underlying Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended

April 1, 2022

Three Months Ended

April 2, 2021

Basis Point Growth (Decline)

61.01% 1.31% 59.70% (0.31%) 60.01%

(1.07%) 61.08%

61.14% 0.57% 60.57% 0.00% 60.57% 0.00% 60.57%

(13)

(87)

(56)

51

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Earnings Call:

The 2022 outlook for net share repurchases is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure that reflects the net amount of purchases of stock for treasury after considering proceeds from the issuances of stock, the net change in stock issuance receivables (related to employee stock options exercised but not settled prior to the end of the period) and the net change in treasury stock payables (for treasury shares repurchased but not settled prior to the end of the period). The company is not able to reconcile full year 2022 projected net share repurchases to full year 2022 reported purchases of stock for treasury without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual amount and timing of stock issuance activity that will occur throughout 2022.

(In millions except net debt leverage)

Gross Debt and Net Debt:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,681

Short-term investments

736

Marketable securities

1,939

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and marketable securities (Non-GAAP)

$

10,356

Loans and notes payable

$

3,610

Current maturities of long-term debt

1,039

Long-term debt

37,052

Gross debt (Non-GAAP)

$

41,701

Net debt (Non-GAAP) 1

$

31,345

1 Net debt is calculated by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and marketable securities from gross debt.

EBITDA:

April 1, 2022

Trailing Twelve Months

Income before income taxes

$

13,120

Less income items:

Interest income

288

Other income (loss) - net

1,757

Add expense items:

Interest expense

1,337

Depreciation and amortization

1,410

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (Non-GAAP)

$

13,822

Comparable EBITDA:

Comparable income before income taxes (Non-GAAP)

$

12,937

Less income items:

Interest income

288

Comparable other income (loss) - net (Non-GAAP)

335

Add expense items:

Comparable interest expense (Non-GAAP)

769

Depreciation and amortization

1,410

Comparable EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

14,493

Net Debt Leverage:

Net debt (Non-GAAP)

$

Comparable EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

Net debt leverage (Non-GAAP)

Gross Debt and Net Debt:

As of

April 1, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,681

Short-term investments

736

Marketable securities

1,939

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments

and marketable securities (Non-GAAP)

$

10,356

Loans and notes payable

$

3,610

Current maturities of long-term debt

1,039

Long-term debt

37,052

Gross debt (Non-GAAP)

$

41,701

Net debt (Non-GAAP) 1

$

31,345

1 Net debt is calculated by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and marketable securities from gross debt.

EBITDA:

Income before income taxes Less income items:

Interest income

Other income (loss) - net Add expense items: Interest expense Depreciation and amortization

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (Non-GAAP)

April 1, 2022 Trailing Twelve Months

Three Months Ended

April 1, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended

October 1, 2021

Three Months Ended

July 2, 2021

$

13,120

288 1,757

1,337 1,410

$

13,822

$

3,458

78 (105)

182 324

$

3,991

$

2,960

71 1,080

165 341 2

$

2,315

$

3,084

68 (127)

210 362 3

$

3,715

$

3,618

71 909

780 3834

$

3,801

Comparable EBITDA:

Comparable income before income taxes (Non-GAAP) Less income items:

Interest income

Comparable other income (loss) - net (Non-GAAP) Add expense items:

Comparable interest expense (Non-GAAP)

Depreciation and amortization

Comparable EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

12,937

288 335 769 1,410

$

14,493

$

3,487

78 38 188 324

$

3,883

$

2,420

71 118 171 341 2

$

2,743

$

3,424

68 121 216 362 3

$

3,813

$

3,606

71 58 194 383 4

$

4,054

  • 2 Calculated by subtracting depreciation and amortization of $1,111 million during the nine months ended October 1, 2021 from depreciation and amortization of $1,452 million during the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • 3 Calculated by subtracting depreciation and amortization of $749 million during the six months ended July 2, 2021 from depreciation and amortization of $1,111 million during the nine months ended October 1, 2021.

  • 4 Calculated by subtracting depreciation and amortization of $366 million during the three months ended April 2, 2021 from depreciation and amortization of $749 million during the six months ended July 2, 2021.

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 12:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
