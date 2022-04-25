Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

Gross Margin:

Reported Gross Margin (GAAP)

Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP) Comparable Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Comparable Currency Impact (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Impact of Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Changes on Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Underlying Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 Three Months Ended April 2, 2021 Basis Point Growth (Decline) 61.01% 1.31% 59.70% (0.31%) 60.01% (1.07%) 61.08% 61.14% 0.57% 60.57% 0.00% 60.57% 0.00% 60.57% (13) (87) (56) 51

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Earnings Call:

The 2022 outlook for net share repurchases is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure that reflects the net amount of purchases of stock for treasury after considering proceeds from the issuances of stock, the net change in stock issuance receivables (related to employee stock options exercised but not settled prior to the end of the period) and the net change in treasury stock payables (for treasury shares repurchased but not settled prior to the end of the period). The company is not able to reconcile full year 2022 projected net share repurchases to full year 2022 reported purchases of stock for treasury without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual amount and timing of stock issuance activity that will occur throughout 2022.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(In millions except net debt leverage)

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

Gross Debt and Net Debt:

As of

April 1, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,681 Short-term investments 736 Marketable securities 1,939 Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and marketable securities (Non-GAAP) $ 10,356 Loans and notes payable $ 3,610 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,039 Long-term debt 37,052 Gross debt (Non-GAAP) $ 41,701 Net debt (Non-GAAP) 1 $ 31,345

1 Net debt is calculated by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and marketable securities from gross debt.

EBITDA:

Income before income taxes Less income items:

Interest income

Other income (loss) - net Add expense items: Interest expense Depreciation and amortization

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (Non-GAAP)

April 1, 2022 Trailing Twelve Months Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended October 1, 2021 Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 $ 13,120 288 1,757 1,337 1,410 $ 13,822 $ 3,458 78 (105) 182 324 $ 3,991 $ 2,960 71 1,080 165 341 2 $ 2,315 $ 3,084 68 (127) 210 362 3 $ 3,715 $ 3,618 71 909 780 3834 $ 3,801

Comparable EBITDA:

Comparable income before income taxes (Non-GAAP) Less income items:

Interest income

Comparable other income (loss) - net (Non-GAAP) Add expense items:

Comparable interest expense (Non-GAAP)

Depreciation and amortization

Comparable EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 12,937 288 335 769 1,410 $ 14,493 $ 3,487 78 38 188 324 $ 3,883 $ 2,420 71 118 171 341 2 $ 2,743 $ 3,424 68 121 216 362 3 $ 3,813 $ 3,606 71 58 194 383 4 $ 4,054