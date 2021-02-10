Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio:
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
$
|
9,844
|
Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment
|
(1,177)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
8,667
|
Net Income Attributable to Shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company
|
$
|
7,747
|
Noncash Items Impacting Comparability:
|
Asset Impairments
|
493
|
Equity Investees
|
216
|
Transaction Gains/Losses
|
(933)
|
Other Items
|
291
|
Certain Tax Matters
|
207
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
8,021
|
Cash Flow Conversion Ratio 1
|
127%
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio (Non-GAAP) 2
|
108%
-
1 Cash flow conversion ratio is calculated by dividing net cash provided by operating activities by net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company.
-
2 Adjusted free cash flow conversion ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted free cash flow by adjusted net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company.
