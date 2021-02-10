Log in
The Coca-Cola Company    KO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call

02/10/2021 | 08:40am EST
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio:

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

9,844

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment

(1,177)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$

8,667

Net Income Attributable to Shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company

$

7,747

Noncash Items Impacting Comparability:

Asset Impairments

493

Equity Investees

216

Transaction Gains/Losses

(933)

Other Items

291

Certain Tax Matters

207

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company (Non-GAAP)

$

8,021

Cash Flow Conversion Ratio 1

127%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio (Non-GAAP) 2

108%

  • 1 Cash flow conversion ratio is calculated by dividing net cash provided by operating activities by net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company.

  • 2 Adjusted free cash flow conversion ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted free cash flow by adjusted net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company.

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 13:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
