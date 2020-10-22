Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Coca-Cola Company    KO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola : Sees 3% Currency Headwind on 4Q, 2020 Comparable Net Revenues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 08:43am EDT

By Allison Prang

Coca-Cola Co. said it expects about a 3% currency headwind for comparable net revenues for the fourth quarter and full year.

The company had said in its second-quarter results it expected a 3% to 4% currency headwind on comparable net revenues for 2020.

For 2020, the company said it expects about a 6% currency headwind for its comparable operating income. It had previously said it was expecting that headwind to be in the high single digits. For the fourth quarter, Coca-Cola expects that headwind is expected to be about 9%, the company said.

Coca-Cola also still expects a 19.5% underlying effective tax rate for 2020, it said.

For next year, Coca-Cola said it "expects minimal currency impact" on both comparable net revenues and comparable operating income.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 0842ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -0.52% 49.99 Delayed Quote.-9.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
08:43aCOCA COLA : Sees 3% Currency Headwind on 4Q, 2020 Comparable Net Revenues
DJ
07:57aCoca-Cola results beat as sales improve from pandemic lows
RE
07:54aCOCA COLA : Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
DJ
07:48aCOCA COLA : recovery continues as it grows leaner in pandemic
AQ
07:47aCOCA COLA : recovery continues as it grows leaner in pandemic
AQ
07:33aCOCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
DJ
07:19aCOKE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:05aCOCA COLA : 3Q 20 GAAP Non-GAAP Schedule for Earnings Release
PU
07:02aCOCA COLA CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:56aCOCA COLA : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Update on Strategic Act..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 738 M - -
Net income 2020 7 658 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,64x
EV / Sales 2021 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 86 200
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 54,62 $
Last Close Price 49,99 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wamwari Waichungo Vice President-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-9.68%214 729
KEURIG DR PEPPER0.73%41 034
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-13.97%11 549
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.11.58%10 770
COCA-COLA HBC AG-25.22%9 179
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.92%8 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group