Coca Cola : Statement on The Coca-Cola Company Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Training

The video and images attributed to a Coca-Cola training program are not part of the company's learning curriculum.

Our Better Together global training is part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace. It is comprised of a number of short vignettes, each a few minutes long. The training includes access to the LinkedIn Learning platform on a variety of topics, including on diversity, equity and inclusion. The video in question was accessible on the LinkedIn Learning platform but was not part of the company's curriculum. We will continue to listen to our employees and refine our learning programs as appropriate.