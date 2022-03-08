Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Coca-Cola Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 04:03:08 pm
59.3 USD   -2.92%
03:53pCOCA COLA : Suspends its Business in Russia - Form 8-K
PU
03:51pCOCA COLA CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:48pCoca-Cola Suspends Business in Russia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola : Suspends its Business in Russia - Form 8-K

03/08/2022 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Coca-Cola Company Suspends its Business in Russia

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 - The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is suspending its business in Russia.

Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.

We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors and Analysts: Tim Leveridge, koinvestorrelations@coca-cola.com

Media: Scott Leith, sleith@coca-cola.com

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
03:53pCOCA COLA : Suspends its Business in Russia - Form 8-K
PU
03:51pCOCA COLA CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:48pCoca-Cola Suspends Business in Russia
MT
03:46pThe Coca-Cola Company Suspends its Business in Russia
BU
03/07United Natural Foods Names Strategy, Transformation Chief
MT
03/04COCA COLA : Bobby Kotick to Conclude Service on Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Compan..
PU
03/04COCA COLA CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04Bobby Kotick to Conclude Service on Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company
BU
03/04Bobby Kotick Not Stand for Reelection to the Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Compan..
CI
03/04INSIDER SELL : Coca Cola
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41 887 M - -
Net income 2022 10 567 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 265 B 265 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
EV / Sales 2023 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 61,08 $
Average target price 67,25 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan SVP, Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Barry Charles Diller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.16%264 811
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.47%54 089
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED11.30%12 390
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.04%10 637
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-4.85%7 587
COCA-COLA HBC AG-42.07%7 104