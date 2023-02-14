Coca Cola : Transcript FY 2022

Corrected Transcript 14-Feb-2023 The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Total Pages: 19 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 14-Feb-2023 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Timothy K. Leveridge John Murphy Vice President, Investor Relations Officer and Head of Financial President & Chief Financial Officer, The Coca-Cola Co. Planning & Analysis, The Coca-Cola Co. James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, The Coca-Cola Co. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Lauren R. Lieberman Kaumil Gajrawala Analyst, Barclays Capital, Inc. Analyst, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Dara Mohsenian Chris Carey Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC Bryan D. Spillane Carlos Laboy Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc. Analyst, HSBC Securities (USA), Inc. Steve Powers Andrea Teixeira Analyst, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC Nik Modi Robert Ottenstein Analyst, RBC Capital Markets LLC Analyst, Evercore Group LLC Bonnie Herzog Charlie Higgs Analyst, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Analyst, Redburn (Europe) Ltd. 2 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 14-Feb-2023 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to The Coca-Cola Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. All participants will be on listen-only mode until the formal question-and-answer portion of the call. I would like to remind everyone that the purpose of this conference is to talk with investors, and therefore questions from the media will not be addressed. Media participants should contact Coca-Cola's Media Relations department if they have any questions. I would now like to introduce Mr. Tim Leveridge, Vice President of IR and FP&A. Tim Leveridge, you may now begin. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Timothy K. Leveridge Vice President, Investor Relations Officer and Head of Financial Planning & Analysis, The Coca-Cola Co. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm here with James Quincey, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Murphy, our President and Chief Financial Officer. We posted schedules under Financial Information in the Investors section of our company website at coca- colacompany.com. These schedules reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures which may be referred to by our senior executives during this morning's discussion to our results as reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. You can also find schedules on the same section of our website that provide an analysis of our gross and operating margins. In addition, this call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements concerning long-term earnings objectives, which should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and in the company's periodic SEC reports. Following prepared remarks, we will turn the call over for questions. Please limit yourself to one question. If you have more than one, please ask your most pressing first and then reenter the queue. Now let me turn the call over to James. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, The Coca-Cola Co. Thanks, Tim, and good morning, everyone. 2022 was a strong year for us. We executed well and grew amidst a challenging macro environment. We did this in part by focusing on expanding the sphere of what we can control. We delivered on our top line and bottom line guidance, and we continued to create value by investing in our loved brands even as we faced a very dynamic backdrop. Today I'll reflect on our fourth quarter and the year's performance and set the stage for 2023. I'll also share how we're operating differently today, which makes us confident in our ability to deliver our 2023 guidance and well- equipped for a future that continues to be volatile and uncertain. John will then discuss our results and our 2023 outlook in more detail. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 14-Feb-2023 During the fourth quarter, the environment remained dynamic as inflation, geopolitical tensions, pandemic-related mobility restrictions and currency volatility persisted. Despite this range of factors, consumer demand held up relatively well and our industry remained strong. In the fourth quarter, we remained focused on our growth strategy and continued to create value for our consumers and customers. We maintained agility to navigate this challenging environment and delivered 15% organic revenue growth in the quarter with strong growth across operating segments. This was driven by pricing actions across markets and revenue growth management initiatives to retain and add consumers. While we saw robust volume growth across many markets, this was more than offset by the suspension of our business in Russia and the impact on consumption driven by varying levels of pandemic-related mobility restrictions and the surge in COVID cases in China. Overall, throughout 2022, we have maintained consistent volume growth relative to 2019. We've gained both volume and value share for the consolidated business for both the quarter and the year. So far in 2023, the volume growth trends versus 2019 are in line with last year, and we are laser-focused on executing on our growth plans. Our streamlined portfolio of global and local brands and stepped up consumer-facing investments continue to fuel the competitive edge of the Coca-Cola system to deliver value in any environment. Our networked organizational structure enables this strategy. We've connected our operating units, our functions and our platform services organization for strong end-to-end coordination which helps us identify key opportunities for meaningful long-term growth. And on top of this, we remain well-aligned with our bottling partners, which further builds on our strength as a network system. As we look to 2023, many uncertainties remain in the macro economy, whether from economic policies, consumer demand, inflation, supply chain, war, and geopolitics. Instead of trying to forecast and predict the many directions things could move, we are focused on delivering on our key objectives: firstly, pursuing excellence globally and winning locally through relentless consumer-centricity to continue the top line momentum; secondly, investing for the long-term health of the business and raising the bar across all elements of our strategic flywheel; thirdly, generating US-dollar EPS growth to deliver value for our shareholders. We continue to build the right capabilities and strengthen the system alignment to deliver in a dynamic world, and we continue to invest to raise the bar. We are executing more efficiently and effectively on a local level while maintaining flexibility on a global level. Throughout 2022, we saw many examples of harnessing our enhanced capabilities to win locally. Our new marketing model is working. We've linked occasions and passion points to drive engagement. We're experimenting to optimize marketing. This is driving deeper connections with consumers, reaching them in unique and new ways. We are tying our beverages to consumption occasions and engaging consumers through local experiences. For example, in Vietnam, to support the reopening of away-from-home accounts, we launched the pilot of Coke is Cooking campaign in October. In this month-long campaign to help drive traffic back to stores, we partnered with more than 700 food shops. We created thousands of food-and-Coke combo deals that consumers purchased at these food shops along with Cokes is Cooking merchandising and digital support by local influencers. This was 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC