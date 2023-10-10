Partnership Includes the Launch of a First-of-its-Kind, Music-Driven “Coke Studio” at Crypto.com Arena and Continues Coke’s More Than Decade-Long Founding Partner Designation Across Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE, Peacock Theater and Dignity Health Sports Park

Coca-Cola North America and local bottling partner, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, have renewed a multiyear partnership with AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the new agreement between AEG and Coca-Cola strategically aligns the brands and will bring a brand new “Coke Studio” to Crypto.com Arena. As the first and only experiential space of its kind in the world, the new studio will offer visitors highly immersive fan experiences and music-driven activations all year long. The deal also continues Coca-Cola’s longstanding Founding Partner status at Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Peacock Theater, and Dignity Health Sports Park and makes Coca-Cola the exclusive soft drink partner of an increased number of leading AEG Presents music festivals including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, and Camp Flog Gnaw, among many others. As one of AEG’s longest-standing partners, Coca-Cola will remain the official beverage partner throughout the L.A. LIVE entertainment district and of the two-time Stanley-Cup Champions, the LA Kings.

The brand new “Coke Studio” will be created at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As the first and only experiential space of its kind in the world, the new studio will offer visitors highly immersive fan experiences and music-driven activations all year long. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Coca-Cola is thrilled to renew our long-term partnership with AEG,” said Malcolm Bruni, Group Director of Integrated Marketing Experiences at Coca-Cola North America. “As a pioneer of the sports and live entertainment industry, we are committed to creating moments of Real Magic for our consumers in a way only Coca-Cola and AEG can deliver.”

Music and sports have the unique ability to bring people together and AEG’s unmatched portfolio of assets which spans five continents, represents a significant and valuable platform for Coca-Cola to connect with its global fans at the intersection of their passion points. With this expanded renewal, Coca-Cola will continue to engage diverse audiences across AEG’s landmark venues, professional sporting events and music festivals, while deepening its ties to the millions of sports and live entertainment fans it serves around the world.

“We are proud to be building on the success of our long-standing and fruitful relationship with Coca-Cola, a globally recognized, best-in-class brand that has become synonymous with some of the most significant cultural moments around the world,” said Russell Silvers, COO, AEG Global Partnerships. “The success of our partnership is based on our continued and mutual commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to expanding their brand’s footprint across AEG’s one-of-a kind portfolio of sports, live entertainment and music assets.”

Under the expanded agreement, Coca-Cola and AEG will continue to deliver best-in-class fan experiences with the launch of a first-of-its-kind “Coke Studio” – a 3,300 square-foot, music studio and event space located at Crypto.com Arena. Set to soft open to the public this fall, the fully immersive, custom-designed space will provide visitors with an interactive opportunity to experience the brand up close and personal. The new Coke Studio will also feature exclusive branded merchandise and product offerings, along with music focused activations, podcast recordings, live performances, artist appearances and more year-round.

“We are delighted to announce the renewal of our partnership with Coke, a brand that has truly become an integral part of our properties,” said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “The introduction of Coke Studio, promises to enrich the overall guest experience at Crypto.com Arena, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide our fans with one-of-a-kind experiences. We look forward to building on our many years of successful partnership and creating even more unforgettable moments one sip and one cheer at a time.”

As part of the renewed agreement, Coca-Cola will continue to serve Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE and Dignity Health Sports Park as an official Founding Partner, a premium and category exclusive designation.

Coca-Cola North America bottling partner, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), played a key role in the partnership extension with AEG. As the regions’ exclusive bottling partner, RCCB’s increased investment will help ensure that the distribution and activation of Coca-Cola brands at AEG venues reflect the shared values of partners, including a commitment to environmental sustainability.

“As a local bottler, we see firsthand the leading role that AEG plays in bringing fans in Southern California, and beyond, premier music and sporting events,” said Jeff Sigmen, Chief Customer Officer, West, RCCB. “We are incredibly excited to continue partnering with AEG to create memorable experiences for fans that include our Coca-Cola beverages.”

With music as a major cultural passion point, Coca-Cola will engage new fan audiences at some of AEG Presents’ most highly anticipated annual music events around the country. As the exclusive soft drink partner, Coca-Cola’s products will be strategically integrated throughout the live event experience via an expanded footprint at key festivals and featured across various consumer touch points with engaging and immersive activations that elevate the on-site fan experience.

“We’re incredibly honored to be expanding our partnership with Coca-Cola,” said Bret Heiman, Vice President of Global Partnerships, AEG Presents. “This new chapter enhances our ability to elevate the fan experience and captivate the global community of music and live-entertainment enthusiasts we both value deeply. Together, we’re set to create even more memorable moments that resonate with millions worldwide.”

