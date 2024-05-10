Innovation powers The Coca-Cola Company's approach to bring to market more of the great-tasting drinks people want in smart, responsible ways that positively impact our business, communities and planet.

The constant pursuit of innovation puts consumers at the heart of our initiatives and it extends across our business-from our ever-evolving portfolio of beverages and marketing transformation to operational processes and the programs and partnerships that drive our sustainability progress.

In recent years, we've raised the bar for our innovation agenda with an intentional focus on strategic, data-driven experimentation and agility.