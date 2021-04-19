Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Q1 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
Gross Margin:
Reported Gross Margin (GAAP)
Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP) Comparable Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Comparable Currency Impact (Non-GAAP)
Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Impact of Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Changes on Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
Underlying Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Basis Point
April 2, 2021
March 27, 2020
Growth (Decline)
61.14%
60.81%
33
0.57%
(0.80%)
60.57%
61.61%
(104)
(0.05%)
0.00%
60.62%
61.61%
(99)
0.00%
(0.09%)
60.62%
61.70%
(108)
Disclaimer
The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 12:36:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Sales 2021
36 666 M
-
-
Net income 2021
9 065 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
34 868 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
25,4x
Yield 2021
3,12%
Capitalization
231 B
231 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
7,26x
EV / Sales 2022
6,81x
Nbr of Employees
80 300
Free-Float
60,6%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
57,35 $
Last Close Price
53,68 $
Spread / Highest target
24,8%
Spread / Average Target
6,83%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,86%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.