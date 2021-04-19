Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Coca-Cola Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/19 09:01:18 am
54.25 USD   +1.06%
08:48aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:37aCOCA COLA  : Reconciliation of Q1 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call
PU
08:28aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Q1 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings Conference Call

04/19/2021 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

Gross Margin:

Reported Gross Margin (GAAP)

Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP) Comparable Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Comparable Currency Impact (Non-GAAP)

Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) Impact of Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Changes on Comparable Currency Neutral Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Underlying Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Basis Point

April 2, 2021

March 27, 2020

Growth (Decline)

61.14%

60.81%

33

0.57%

(0.80%)

60.57%

61.61%

(104)

(0.05%)

0.00%

60.62%

61.61%

(99)

0.00%

(0.09%)

60.62%

61.70%

(108)

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 12:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
08:48aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:37aCOCA COLA  : Reconciliation of Q1 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings ..
PU
08:28aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
08:28aUS Futures Cautiously Lower as Earnings Season Ramps Up
MT
08:06aCOCA COLA  : Coke sales rebound as vaccinations roll out and venues open
AQ
07:40aCoca-Cola Maintains Full-Year Guidance
DJ
07:30aCOCA COLA  : sales rise as vaccinations roll out, venues open
AQ
07:29aCoca-Cola Posts Higher Q1 Results; Plans to Launch IPO for Coca-Cola Beverage..
MT
07:07aCOCA COLA CO  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
07:05aCoca-Cola to Launch IPO for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 666 M - -
Net income 2021 9 065 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 231 B 231 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,26x
EV / Sales 2022 6,81x
Nbr of Employees 80 300
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,35 $
Last Close Price 53,68 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Bradley M. Gayton Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-2.12%231 324
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.12.53%50 676
COCA-COLA HBC AG5.60%12 639
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED5.75%10 960
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED43.37%10 905
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.88%9 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ