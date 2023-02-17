Advanced search
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-16 pm EST
59.22 USD   -0.62%
Costa Coffee Announces New CEO

02/17/2023 | 03:01am EST
Costa Coffee announced today that Philippe Schaillee will become CEO of the company effective April 10, 2023. Schaillee comes to Costa from Groupe SEB, where he has served as executive vice president in charge of Products and Innovation since April 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005035/en/

Philippe Schaillee (Photo: Business Wire)

Philippe Schaillee (Photo: Business Wire)

“Philippe is an outstanding leader who comes to Costa with a deep background in business and a passion for building great brands,” said Evguenia “Jeny” Stoichkova, president of Global Ventures for The Coca-Cola Company. “We look forward to working with Philippe to expand on the plans we have developed to grow Costa, both in its home country of England and beyond.”

Schaillee began his career with the Sara Lee Group in Belgium in 1994, where he held various marketing roles. In 2000, he moved to the United States, where he was executive vice president of marketing for the coffee and tea businesses. He later became EVP of the beverages division.

In 2006, he was named EVP of the Breakfast, Snacking & Beverages division. In 2008, he was appointed SVP, chief marketing officer and executive committee member for all of the Sara Lee Group’s categories in the United States.

In 2012, Schaillee returned to Europe, where he joined Jacob Douwe Egberts (JDE) Group. He was named president of the Professional Coffee Division and served as a member of their executive committee.

Most recently, he has been a member of the executive committee at France-based Groupe SEB, which is a global market leader in cookware, small domestic appliances and professional coffee equipment, with brands that include WMF, Schaerer, All-Clad, Krups, Tefal and Rowenta.

“I have long admired Costa and appreciate the company’s deep history and heritage,” Schaillee said. “I am excited to join the great team at Costa and look forward to learning and growing the business with them.”

Schaillee is a graduate of Catholic University Leuven and holds an MBA from Vlerick Leuven Ghent Management School, both in Belgium.

Schaillee succeeds former Costa CEO Jill McDonald. He will report to Stoichkova and will be based in London.

About Costa Coffee

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee is present in 45 countries around the world, with 2,800+ coffee shops in the UK & Ireland and 1,100+ globally. We are proud to be the Nation’s Favourite coffee shop, having been awarded “Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" by Allegra Strategies for 12 consecutive years (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021).

Making a positive contribution to the communities we are part of is extremely important to us, both here in the UK and across the world. That’s why we established The Costa Foundation in 2007, a registered charity with the aim of improving the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education. So far, The Costa Foundation has funded over 100 school projects and changed the lives of more than 120,000 children. We also have a UK-wide Community Programme, which enables our teams to volunteer their time to good causes locally and to invite community groups to make use of our welcoming space in stores.

In 2011, Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation, which is now Costa Express. Today, Costa Express operates in 20 international markets, with over 12,700+ coffee machines in the UK and more than 1,600+ globally. Proudly serving the same Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Signature Blend coffee beans found in stores, combined with fresh milk to create a delicious and warming cup of coffee on the go. In 2022, Costa Coffee announced that it would be rolling out its innovative Costa Express’s Hot and Iced Drinks self-serve machines.

Costa Coffee’s Proud to Serve offer enables our corporate partners to serve a range of Costa Coffee beverages for customers and employees, without the need of a full Costa Coffee store. With presence across 22 international markets, Costa Coffee proudly supports over 15,000+ Proud to Serve sites across the UK and globally.

All Costa Coffee products, including our At-Home and Costa Coffee in a can range, have been expertly crafted by Gennaro Pelliccia, our Master of Coffee and uses Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee beans.

www.costa.co.uk


© Business Wire 2023
