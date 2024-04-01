smartwater fans can now crack open the crisp, vapor-distilled hydration they know and love.

The pioneering brand, which has consistently delivered ahead-of-the-curve innovations since debuting its signature offering nearly three decades ago, is rolling out 12-oz. aluminum cans sporting a fresh, sophisticated look and offering a functional, elevated consumption experience for all occasions.

smartwater original and smartwater alkaline with antioxidant will hit shelves across the United States starting today in single 12-oz. cans-the first vapor-distilled water to hit the market in the format-and 8-packs alongside the trademark's existing portfolio of bottled options.

"smartwater has been dedicated to anticipating consumer needs and trends in hydration since first launching our vapor-distilled water in 1996," said Tiphanie Maronta, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing. "We are always looking for smarter hydration solutions."

Aluminum cans are having a moment in the water category, as thirsty fans reach for convenient, eco-friendly packages.

"As the leading premium water brand, we have a responsibility to constantly iterate, improve and meet consumers where they are," said Sadie Ellison, senior brand manager, smartwater. "Today, that means ensuring we're in a package that fits shifting trends as we head into the spring and summer seasons of socializing."

Mirroring aesthetic, feature similarly sleek and designs. The original smartwater aluminum can showcases a silver drop against its royal blue background, while the alkaline with antioxidant can features a silver drop against a black base. Drawing upon smartwater's stylishly simple-yet-impactful branding, the new cans render the brand's signature color palette in a sleek, elegant design.

"Our team worked tirelessly to ensure the cans would stand out on shelf while fitting seamlessly into our iconic smartwater trademark visual identity system," Ellison added. "We looked at a few different versions to get the cans just right before ultimately landing on a fully dipped look, swapping the color drop for an inverse revealing the cans' metallic finish."

A creative campaign dropping in early May will showcase minimalist, close-up images of the new packaging and key visuals across out-of-home, radio and social/digital media, with crisp copy such as "taste & style, "oh that's smart" and "still smart, just canned." In-store signage will invite shoppers to "crack, sip, refresh."

The launch of the aluminum cans comes on the heels of the March 2023 rollout of smartwater alkaline with antioxidant. The innovative product features featuring a 9.5 pH level, a unique electrolyte blend and selenium-an antioxidant that supports post-workout muscle-to complement active, high-performance lifestyles. The "Elevate How You Hydrate" marketing campaign featuring actor and comedian Pete Davidson, Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint, track star Bianca Williams and BMX biker Nigel Sylvester helped amplify the launch and boost smartwater's presence in the fast-growing alkaline water category.