Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Coca-Cola Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
64.31 USD   +0.47%
04:02aFIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola Kicks Off Global Journey in Dubai
BU
05/11Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, ConocoPhillips, GameStop, Coca-Cola, or Bank of America?
PR
05/10Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola Kicks Off Global Journey in Dubai

05/12/2022 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIFA World Cup™ winners Iker Casillas and Kaká send original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy on global journey that will include all 32 qualifying countries for the first time

Original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy unveiled at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena before it embarks on its fifth journey, travelling to 51 countries and territories

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off today with a first-stop event in Dubai, where former FIFA World Cup™ winners Iker Casillas and Kaká came together to send the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy on its journey around the world ahead of the tournament later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005313/en/

Iker Casillas and Kaká at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola First Stop Event in Dubai. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iker Casillas and Kaká at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola First Stop Event in Dubai. Photo Credit: Getty Images

“As football fans around the world gear up to support their teams, Coca-Cola is thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to experience the trophy ahead of the tournament,” said Brad Ross, Vice President of Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company. “The real magic of the FIFA World Cup exists with fans believing in their teams and showcasing their passion for the game.”

Starting today, Coca-Cola is inviting fans to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the most recognised symbol in football and experience the real magic of the world’s largest and most anticipated single-sport event – the FIFA World Cup™.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will stop in 51 countries and territories, bringing Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030. For the first time ever, the tour will visit all 32 countries that qualified for the FIFA World Cup™, inspiring fans across the world through exclusive consumer experiences.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is one of the greatest symbols in sport,” said Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer. “Bringing it on tour gives us a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on the fantastic communities around the world who love the beautiful game. The trophy tour – which will end back in Qatar, our amazing hosts – highlights our commitment to making football truly global as we realise the dreams of our fans and bring the joy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup to their doorsteps, together with our long-standing partner Coca-Cola.”

FIFA World Cup™ winners Iker Casillas and Kaká shared their passion for the game at the first-stop event in Dubai.

Kaká said: “It is an incredible honour to be part of the first stop of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. My first FIFA World Cup as a player was when I was just 20 years old, and it is still fresh in my mind – for me, it was a dream come true.”

Added Iker Casillas: “It was the highlight of my career when I lifted this very trophy as captain of Spain in 2010. And it is exciting that someone will have that feeling in Qatar later this year. It fills me with great pride to join all of you today, as we kick off the journey of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, bringing it to the fans across the globe.”

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has a mission to support the development of sustainability efforts at each location visited by the tour. For the first time, consumer activations will be digitally led by Coca-Cola, reducing waste at each stop on the tour and minimising the consumption of water, energy, materials and other resources.

The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official FIFA World Cup™ Sponsor since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup™ since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels.

About the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy is awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup™ while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft. Its current design dates back to 1974. As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup™ and heads of state. Because regulations state that the original trophy must remain in FIFA’s possession and cannot be won outright, the team winning the FIFA World Cup™ retains the authentic trophy temporarily and is then permanently awarded the tournament edition trophy, the FIFA World Cup™ Winner’s Trophy (which is gold-plated, rather than solid gold, and engraved with the year, host country and winners of the respective event).

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an extraordinary opportunity for people to take in a piece of football history and share their passion for the sport with each other. The emotions of seeing the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will stay in football fans’ memories forever.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
04:02aFIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola Kicks Off Global Journey in Dubai
BU
05/11Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, ConocoPhillips, GameStop, Coca-Cola..
PR
05/10Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
AQ
05/09INSIDER SELL : Coca Cola
MT
05/03COCA-COLA BOTTLING : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02FOMENTO ECONOMICO : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29U.S. consumer sector braces for slowing demand as inflation bites
RE
04/28COCA COLA CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
04/28TRANCHE UPDATE ON THE COCA-COLA COMP : KO)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 21,..
CI
04/28INSIDER SELL : Coca Cola
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41 936 M - -
Net income 2022 10 627 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 279 B 279 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 64,31 $
Average target price 69,88 $
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan SVP, Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Barry Charles Diller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY8.61%278 786
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.38%52 486
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED20.43%11 881
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.90%11 045
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-1.13%7 864
COCA-COLA HBC AG-37.46%7 097