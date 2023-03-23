Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Coca-Cola Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:40:04 2023-03-23 am EDT
60.16 USD   +0.17%
11:01aThe Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
BU
03/22As You Sow Files an Exempt Solicitation and Urges to Vote For its Proposal
CI
03/22Tonic maker Fevertree to raise prices as glass costs soar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

03/23/2023 | 11:01am EDT
The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results April 24 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast at www.cocacolacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 44 801 M - -
Net income 2023 11 220 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 260 B 260 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,40x
EV / Sales 2024 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 82 500
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 60,05 $
Average target price 67,79 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Murphy President & Chief Financial Officer
Nancy W. Quan SVP, Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Neeraj Tolmare Global Head-Digital & Innovation
Barry Charles Diller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-5.60%259 795
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-2.78%48 762
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.06%15 156
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED6.78%11 192
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED2.42%10 650
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-10.33%10 461
