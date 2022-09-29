Advanced search
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
09:15 2022-09-29 am EDT
56.81 USD   -0.31%
09:06aThe Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
06:47aMolson Coors Expands Partnership With Coca-Cola to Launch Topo Chico Spirited Line of Canned Cocktails
MT
05:00aCoca-Cola, Molson Coors Plan Topo Chico Canned Cocktails
DJ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

09/29/2022 | 09:06am EDT
The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release third quarter 2022 financial results Oct. 25 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 129 M - -
Net income 2022 9 693 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 246 B 246 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 56,98 $
Average target price 69,81 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan SVP, Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Barry Charles Diller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.78%246 417
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-0.79%51 787
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.02%11 944
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED22.12%10 868
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED30.67%9 861
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED74.25%8 184