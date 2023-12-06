Official THE COCA-COLA COMPANY press release

The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today announced the election of Manuel “Manolo” Arroyo as an executive vice president of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2024. There are no changes to Arroyo’s duties as global chief marketing officer, a role he has held since January 2020.

Arroyo is responsible for global category teams; Integrated Marketing Experience, including media, digital marketing, design, marketing assets, human insights and marketing performance; marketing operations and capabilities; and the marketing transformation office.

The board has also revised the titles for several other officers who already hold elected roles. No job duties have changed. These title revisions will be reflected in executive biographies on the company’s website in January.

