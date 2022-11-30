Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Coca-Cola Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:07 2022-11-30 am EST
62.09 USD   -0.62%
08:02aThe Coca-Cola Company Names Henrique Braun to Newly Created Role of President, International Development
BU
11/30THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/25Swire Pacific Completes Acquisition of Coca-Cola's Bottling Operations in Cambodia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

The Coca-Cola Company Names Henrique Braun to Newly Created Role of President, International Development

11/30/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Henrique Braun has been named to a newly created role of President, International Development. In this position, Braun will oversee seven operating units that span dozens of countries and territories around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005189/en/

Henrique Braun (Photo: Business Wire)

Henrique Braun (Photo: Business Wire)

Braun, 54, currently serves as president of the Latin America operating unit, a position he has held since 2020. Braun is a 26-year veteran of the company who has progressed through a number of roles in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

“Henrique is a strong leader who has learned and grown in operations across the company,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “Most recently, he has led the Latin America operating unit to outstanding results. Henrique’s work to digitize our business and lead a consumer-centric team makes him an ideal fit for a new, broader role.”

As President, International Development, Braun will have oversight of the Latin America operating unit, along with adding responsibility for six operating units: Japan and South Korea; ASEAN and South Pacific; Greater China and Mongolia; Africa; India and Southwest Asia; and Eurasia and Middle East. The presidents of these operating units remain unchanged; Braun’s successor as president of the Latin America operating unit will be named at a later date.

About Henrique Braun

Braun has worked in a number of functions during his career at Coca-Cola, including supply chain, new business development, marketing, innovation, general management and bottling operations. He has also been a leader in regional, business unit and corporate functions.

From 2013 to 2016, he served as president of the company’s Greater China & Korea business unit. He was named president of the Brazil business unit in 2016, followed by his current role as president of what was then the newly created Latin America operating unit in 2020.

Braun is a dual citizen of the United States and Brazil. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University Federal of Rio de Janeiro. He also has a Master of Science degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from Georgia State University.

Braun takes on his new duties Jan. 1, 2023, and will report to Quincey.

The company also announced today that President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will add oversight of the company’s Bottling Investments Group, which will continue to be led by President Murat Ozgel.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
08:02aThe Coca-Cola Company Names Henrique Braun to Newly Created Role of President, Internat..
BU
11/30THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/25Swire Pacific Completes Acquisition of Coca-Cola's Bottling Operations in Cambodia
MT
11/24Why is Warren investing in TSMC?
MS
11/24Coca-Cola will now make local deliveries in Belgium with 30 electric Renault Trucks veh..
AQ
11/22Court Dismisses "Sustainable" Lawsuit, Saying Coke's Aspirational Claims Are Not Action..
AQ
11/22Insider Sell: Coca Cola
MT
11/15Insider Sell: Coca Cola
MT
11/10NCR names Jennifer Personette chief marketing officer
AQ
11/08The Coca-Cola Company Announces Participation in Redburn CEO Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 654 M - -
Net income 2022 10 208 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 270 B 270 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
EV / Sales 2023 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 62,48 $
Average target price 66,56 $
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Murphy President & Chief Financial Officer
Nancy W. Quan SVP, Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Neeraj Tolmare Global Head-Digital & Innovation
Barry Charles Diller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY5.89%270 196
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.36%54 024
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.26%14 421
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED12.14%10 417
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED35.74%10 162
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED93.82%9 112