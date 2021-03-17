Log in
The Coca-Cola Company

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Coca-Cola Company : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

03/17/2021 | 11:01am EDT
The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results April 19 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast for this event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files of the earnings call audio recording, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 614 M - -
Net income 2021 9 064 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 221 B 221 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,00x
EV / Sales 2022 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 80 300
Free-Float 60,6%
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 57,06 $
Last Close Price 51,22 $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Bradley M. Gayton Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-6.60%219 904
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.6.52%47 256
COCA-COLA HBC AG0.13%12 007
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED9.04%11 250
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.15.86%11 183
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.55%8 506
