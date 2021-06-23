Log in
    KO   US1912161007

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
The Coca-Cola Company : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

06/23/2021 | 11:01am EDT
The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results July 21 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast for this event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files of the earnings call audio recording, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
11:01aTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY  : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Releas..
BU
06/22COCA COLA  : Faces "Sustainable" Lawsuit
AQ
06/21COCA COLA  : North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
BU
06/21Coca-Cola North America to Increase Spending With Minority-Owned Media Compan..
DJ
06/18ADOBE  : Sees Continued Strength in Revenue, Earnings as Mega Digitization Wave ..
MT
06/17Adobe's 3Q Guidance Ahead of Wall Street Targets
DJ
06/17Adobe's 2Q Profit, Revenue Results Beat Wall Street Expectations
DJ
06/17COCA COLA  : Argus Research Adjusts Coca-Cola's Price Target to $63 From $60, Ma..
MT
06/15COCA COLA  : Credit Suisse Raises Coca-Cola's PT to $62 from $60, Says Estimates..
MT
06/14THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 836 M - -
Net income 2021 9 087 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 235 B 235 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 80 300
Free-Float 60,8%
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 54,56 $
Average target price 59,39 $
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Barry Charles Diller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.94%235 245
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.8.66%49 284
COCA-COLA HBC AG12.75%13 615
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED14.79%11 686
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED30.81%10 119
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.04%9 815