MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Coca-Cola Company    KO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/09 04:10:00 pm
53.18 USD   +0.11%
With Georgia Voting Law, the Business of Business -2-
DJ
With Georgia Voting Law, the Business of Business Becomes Politics
DJ
04/08COCA COLA CO  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
With Georgia Voting Law, the Business of Business -2-

04/10/2021 | 12:16am EDT
The airline's leadership team expected that speaking out on voting restrictions in Texas could alienate many state officials and consumers, but felt it needed to speak given its large size and diverse workforce and customer base, the people said. Executives ran the final statement by an internal diversity and inclusion group for additional guidance, according to the people familiar with American's deliberations.

Hours after the Texas Senate passed its voting bill, which is expected to be debated soon by the state's House of Representatives, American said it was "strongly opposed to this bill and others like it."

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick struck back against the criticism during a news conference.

"Senate Bill 7 is about voter security, not voter suppression, and I'm tired of the lies and the nest of liars that continue to repeat them," Mr. Patrick said. "Let me tell you what, Mr. American Airlines, I take it personally....You are in essence, between the lines, calling us racists and that will not stand." He accused the airline's leaders of not reading the bill.

"Of course we read the bill," an American spokeswoman said.

"It really is hard to take a middle ground. One, the world won't let you, and two, it doesn't really serve anyone trying to cater to both sides," said an American senior executive.

--Te-Ping Chen and Emily Glazer contributed to this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-21 0015ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 616 M - -
Net income 2021 9 064 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 80 300
Free-Float 60,6%
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 57,06 $
Last Close Price 53,18 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Bradley M. Gayton Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-3.03%229 169
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.10.34%49 691
COCA-COLA HBC AG1.26%12 047
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED7.40%10 957
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED44.42%10 649
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.32%9 151
