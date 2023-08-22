The Colonial Motor Company Limited is a New Zealand-based company engaged in operating franchised motor vehicle dealerships throughout the country. The Company has approximately 12 dealerships whose primary focus is Ford, seven of these dealerships also have the Mazda franchise. The Company also has dealerships selling heavy trucks and tractors. The Company is engaged in the New Zealand (NZ) distribution and retailing of Kenworth and DAF heavy duty trucks, and the retailing of New Holland, Kubota and Case IH tractors and equipment in Southland. It also has car dealerships with brands, such as Suzuki, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, Isuzu Utes, Peugeot, Citroen and Mahindra, and motorcycle dealerships with Suzuki, Kawasaki, Yamaha and BMW. It operates primarily in New Zealand. Its subsidiaries include Agricentre South Ltd, Avon City Motorcycles Ltd, Avon City Motors Ltd, Capital City Motors Ltd, Dunedin City Motors Ltd, Energy City Motors Ltd and others.