The Colonial Motor Company Limited is a New Zealand-based company engaged in operating franchised motor vehicle dealerships. The Company owns and operates 12 Ford Dealerships with each holding a franchise in its own right from the Ford Motor Company of NZ Ltd. It is involved in the New Zealand (NZ) distribution and retailing of Kenworth and DAF heavy duty trucks, and the retailing of New Holland, Kubota, and Case IH tractors and equipment in Southland. The Company also has car dealerships with brands, such as Suzuki, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, Isuzu Utes, Peugeot, Citroen and Mahindra, and motorcycle dealerships with Suzuki, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and BMW. It operates primarily in New Zealand. Its subsidiaries include Agricentre South Ltd, Avon City Motorcycles Ltd, Avon City Motors Ltd, Capital City Motors Ltd, Dunedin City Motors Ltd, Energy City Motors Ltd, Energy Motors Ltd, Fagan Motors Ltd, Hutchinson Motors Ltd, Ruahine Motors Ltd, and South Auckland Motors Ltd.