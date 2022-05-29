Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBQK   QA0007227752

THE COMMERCIAL BANK (P.S.Q.C.)

(CBQK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  05-25
6.990 QAR   -0.09%
Qatar's Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds - CEO
RE
04/21TRANSCRIPT : The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.), Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
04/20The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Qatar's Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds - CEO

05/29/2022 | 04:36am EDT
May 29 (Reuters) - The Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) is keen to issue green bonds if it can ensure the money is used for projects that comply fully with green credentials, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Abraham told a conference in Doha on Sunday.

“There's a huge pool of investor funds which are available, and I think if you are a credible institution with a credible track record and proper governance around it, automatically your bond will be effective," Abraham said.

Qatar's regulators and the stock market are keen on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, and the bank's own management and board are keen to improve CBQ's ESG credentials, he added. (Reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 477 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
Net income 2022 2 718 M 746 M 746 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 28 290 M 7 771 M 7 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 320
Free-Float 83,2%
The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE COMMERCIAL BANK (P.S.Q.C.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,99 QAR
Average target price 7,87 QAR
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Abraham Group Chief Executive Officer
Rehan Khan Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM
Abdullah bin Ali bin Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Leonie Ruth Lethbridge Chief Operating Officer & Executive GM
Abdulla Al-Fadli Chief Compliance Officer & Senior AGM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COMMERCIAL BANK (P.S.Q.C.)3.57%7 771
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%156 575
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.9.51%72 748
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.77%64 153
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.57%61 151
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.54%52 011