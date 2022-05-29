Qatar's Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds - CEO

May 29 (Reuters) - The Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) is
keen to issue green bonds if it can ensure the money is used for
projects that comply fully with green credentials, Chief
Executive Officer Joseph Abraham told a conference in Doha on
Sunday.
“There's a huge pool of investor funds which are available,
and I think if you are a credible institution with a credible
track record and proper governance around it, automatically your
bond will be effective," Abraham said.
Qatar's regulators and the stock market are keen on
environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, and the
bank's own management and board are keen to improve CBQ's ESG
credentials, he added.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha Writing by Maher Chmaytelli
Editing by Mark Potter)