The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net interest income was QAR 3,867.34 million compared to QAR 3,963.05 million a year ago. Net income was QAR 3,010.23 million compared to QAR 2,811.11 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was QAR 0.71 compared to QAR 0.66 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was QAR 0.71 compared to QAR 0.66 a year ago.