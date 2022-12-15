Advanced search
    TCFC   US20368X1019

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TCFC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
39.50 USD   -0.43%
12/15Community Financial Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of The Community Financial Corporation - TCFC
BU
12/15Sector Update: Financial Stocks Stumble in Thursday Markets Selloff
MT
12/15Sector Update: Financial Stocks Keeping Pace with Thursday Markets Slide
MT
COMMUNITY FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of The Community Financial Corporation - TCFC

12/15/2022 | 11:05pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of The Community Financial Corporation (NasdaqCM: TCFC) to Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SHBI). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Community will receive only 2.3287 shares of Shore for each share of Community that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-tcfc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


