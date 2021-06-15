Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Community Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCFC   US20368X1019

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TCFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celebrating the Beauty in Our Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake's 2022 Calendar Contest

06/15/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALDORF, Md., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake kicks off their annual Calendar Contest, inviting community members to submit their photographs to help fill their 2022 community calendar. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Beauty in our Community.” Photos can be submitted representing the community, including landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will be selected by the Bank and community voting to fill the Bank’s 2022 calendar.

“Every year the calendar contest brings the community together to showcase our local communities. Capturing the beauty and essence of our communities is what makes our contest unique. We are thankful to everyone who contributes to this annual contest and we look forward to seeing your photographs this year,” said Diane Hicks, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Communications of Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Photo submissions are accepted June 1, 2021 through August 2, 2021. Community members wishing to enter the contest should email a digital copy of their photo to kumis@cbtc.com or mail a copy to CBTC, Attn: Marketing, P.O. Box 38, Waldorf, MD 20604. Photos should be landscape-oriented and a minimum of 300 dpi. Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form in order to be accepted.

At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites, a “People’s Choice” photo and cover photo. Visit Community Bank’s Facebook page @cbtcconnects to stay up-to-date on calendar voting.

Complete contest rules and copies of the required release form can be found on the Bank’s website, cbtc.com. The contest is open to both customers and non-customers of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. If you have any questions about the contest, please contact Stephanie Kumi at kumis@cbtc.com or 240-427-1091.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $2.0 billion. Through its 11 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

CONTACT:Diane Hicks
 Senior Vice President
 Director of Marketing and Communications
 (240) 427-1047
 hicksd@cbtc.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cc73036-3b2a-4e1f-a45f-c0be1018c25a


Primary Logo

Calendar Contest

Submit your photos!

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01:57pCelebrating the Beauty in Our Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake..
GL
05/27COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/26The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05/25PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP  : Plans Reorganization into New Stock Holding Company
MT
05/11COMMUNITY FINANCIAL  : MD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") OF FINA..
AQ
04/26COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04/23The Community Financial Corporation Announces Record Results of 1.22% Return ..
GL
04/09THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/04COMMUNITY FINANCIAL  : Announces Record Results of 1.18% Return on Average Asset..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71,2 M - -
Net income 2021 21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,36x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Community Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 36,16 $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Pasenelli Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Burke President, Director & Chief Risk Officer
Todd L. Capitani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Austin J. Slater Chairman
Christy M. Lombardi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION36.56%213
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.06%176 782
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.06%73 527
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.84%70 882
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.45%61 604
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.32%55 448