Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Community Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCFC   US20368X1019

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TCFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Community Financial : The Community Financial Corporation in Class of 35 Named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021

09/30/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALDORF, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), parent company of Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today announced its inclusion in the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021. Piper Sandler identified the Company as one of the top-performing publicly traded small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. The Company is one of two named institutions from Maryland of the 35 total institutions named to the Class of 2021.

The objective of the Sm-All Stars is “to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country,” Piper Sandler announced. “In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.” Piper Sandler is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market cap below $2.5 billion, a category that included over 380 institutions nationally. Companies were selected based on performance in various areas including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

“Receiving this recognition is a great honor and testament to the talent, focus and commitment of our team,” stated William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to drive our organization forward, delivering value to our shareholders, customers and communities, while achieving strong financial performance.”

“Being named to this exclusive list of top performing banks recognizes our strong results and success at building an organization poised for future growth,” stated James M. Burke, President. “We remain focused on our business strategy of relationship banking, leveraging technology and Fintech partnerships all with a view toward exceeding our customers' expectations.”

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.2 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s branches are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends, changes in earnings, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions, substantial changes in financial markets, changes in real estate value and the real estate market, regulatory changes, possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, the outcome of pending litigation, and market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

William Pasenelli
Chief Executive
(240) 427-1033
wpasenelli@cbtc.com


All news about THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:19pCOMMUNITY FINANCIAL : The Community Financial Corporation in Class of 35 Named to the Pipe..
GL
09/27COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : Form 8-K)
PU
09/27COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal..
AQ
09/22COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
09/22The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on or Ab..
CI
09/20THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION( : TCFC) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/03HERC : Acquires Ontario-Based Entertainment Equipment Rental Company for Undisclosed Sum
MT
08/11COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : MD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
07/29COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/22COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : Announces 1.22% Return on Average Assets for Second Quarter Of 2021 ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73,2 M - -
Net income 2021 24,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,68x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 212 M 212 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Community Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 37,09 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Pasenelli Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Burke President, Director & Chief Risk Officer
Todd L. Capitani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Austin J. Slater Chairman
Christy M. Lombardi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION40.07%212
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%156 524
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.83%70 784
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.40%56 704
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.01%55 554
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.29%54 441