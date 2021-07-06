Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Community Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCFC   US20368X1019

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TCFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Community Financial : AMENDMENT NUMBER 3 TO THE CONSULTING AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN COMMUNITY BANK OF THE CHESAPEAKE AND JAMES F. DI MISA (Form 8-K)

07/06/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMENDMENT NUMBER 3 TO THE CONSULTING AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN

COMMUNITY BANK OF THE CHESAPEAKE AND JAMES F. DI MISA

This amendment to the consulting agreement by and between Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the 'Bank') and James F. Di Misa (the 'Consultant') is entered into on June 30, 2021 (the 'Amendment Number 3').

WHEREAS, the Bank and the Consultant entered into a consulting arrangement ('Consulting Agreement') on April 1, 2019 and subsequently extended the term of the Consulting Agreement through June 30, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the Bank requires the Consultant's services for an additional three months and thereby wishes to further extend the Consulting Agreement through September 30, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the Consulting Fee (as such term is defined in Section 2(a) of the Agreement) will be $17,500.00 effective July 1, 2021.

NOW, THEREFORE:

1. Effective June 30, 2021, Section 2(a) of the Agreement is hereby amended by deleting the last three sentences in Section 2(a) and replacing those sentences with the following new language:

''If this Agreement is extended beyond September 30, 2021, the Consultant will be compensated on an hourly basis for actual hours worked and billed to the Bank. The Consultant's hourly fee will be $150 per hour. Consultant will be paid within 30 days of the Bank's receipt and approval of an invoice for hours billed.'

2. Effective June 30, 2021, Section l(a) shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following new Section l(a):

'The Consultant shall provide consulting services through September 30, 2021, unless sooner terminated by the Parties or extended by the Bank. Any extension will be the 'Consulting Period' for purposes of Section 3 of this Agreement.'

3. All other provisions of the Agreement will remain in full force and effect
4. The term of the Agreement is extended through September 30, 2021, unless otherwise terminated sooner or extended.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Bank has caused this Amendment Number 3 to be executed by its duly authorized representative and Consultant has signed this Amendment Number 3 effective as of the date first above written.

Disclaimer

Community Financial Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 19:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:04pCOMMUNITY FINANCIAL  : AMENDMENT NUMBER 3 TO THE CONSULTING AGREEMENT BY AND BET..
PU
03:02pCOMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
06/15Celebrating the Beauty in Our Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake..
GL
05/27COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/26The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05/25PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP  : Plans Reorganization into New Stock Holding Company
MT
05/11COMMUNITY FINANCIAL  : MD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") OF FINA..
AQ
04/26COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04/23The Community Financial Corporation Announces Record Results of 1.22% Return ..
GL
04/09THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72,0 M - -
Net income 2021 22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 214 M 214 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Community Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 36,30 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Pasenelli Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Burke President, Director & Chief Risk Officer
Todd L. Capitani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Austin J. Slater Chairman
Christy M. Lombardi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION37.08%206
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.72%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.14.06%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.74%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.75%52 826