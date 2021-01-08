Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Community Financial Corporation    TCFC

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TCFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. to relaunch small business pandemic aid program Monday with new fraud checks

01/08/2021 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is introducing new "robust safeguards" when the third round of the country's main small business pandemic aid program launches on Monday after fraudsters and ineligible companies claimed cash last year, administration officials said on Friday.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) will kick off the third round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Monday, opening initially to community financial institutions and to all lenders shortly thereafter, the officials said during a media briefing.

In contrast to the program's previous two rounds during which loan applications were automatically approved upon submission, the SBA will vet the initial information, slightly slowing approvals. That process will involve running automated identity and data verification checks overnight, the officials said.

The additional $284 billion authorized for the program in a December relief bill is expected to be enough to meet incoming demand and will not run out, senior administration officials said.

The new safeguards were first reported by Reuters earlier on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the process.

The PPP, created by Congress to help small businesses hurt by coronavirus pandemic lockdowns keep staff on payrolls, enabled participating lenders to dish out $525 billion worth of loans during two rounds last year.

Government watchdogs and congressional investigators have warned that the program has attracted fraudsters, while many large and listed companies, as well as blacklisted companies, gamed the program's rules to take cash.

The Department of Justice, working with other agencies, has charged more than 80 individuals with stealing more than $250 million from the program.

Congress also made several changes to the program when it reauthorized it, including allowing small companies which suffered a 25% or greater decline in 2020 revenues to apply for a second loan of up to $2 million. It also tightens language promising lenders will not be held responsible if borrowers break the rules, pledging no enforcement action may be taken against the lender if it acted in good faith and complied with relevant federal and state regulations. That tighter language had been lobbied for by lenders, who worried they would be swept up in a broader federal probe into PPP fraud, putting more onus on the SBA to vet applications.

Dan O'Malley, CEO of Numerated, a fintech company that provides software for roughly 125 banks to process PPP loans, said the program changes were positive but had caused it to become "really complicated" and warned that could create new technical hitches.

(Reporting by Michelle Price, Koh Gui Qing and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)

By Koh Gui Qing and Michelle Price


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01/08THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : to Provide Unchanged $0.125 Quarterly Cash Dividend Payabl..
MT
2020COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
2020COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
2020The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
2020COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amend..
AQ
2020The Community Financial Corporation Announces Appointments to Its Board of Di..
GL
2020Xilinx Acquires Falcon Computing Solutions for Undisclosed Sum
MT
2020PFIZER, GILEAD, ROSS : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
2020PFIZER, GILEAD, ROSS : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67,2 M - -
Net income 2020 14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Community Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,50 $
Last Close Price 27,05 $
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Pasenelli Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Austin J. Slater Chairman
Christy M. Lombardi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd L. Capitani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Louis P. Jenkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.15%160
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.70%166 106
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.58%60 903
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.83%60 079
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.14%59 623
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.70%47 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ