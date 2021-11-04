The Company for Cooperative Insurance announces its Interim condensed consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

Net Profit before Zakat for the current quarter is SAR 89,908K, compared to SAR 113,798K for the same quarter of the last year. The reason for the decrease in Net Profit before Zakat is mainly attributable to net increase of other operating expenses by SAR 79,521K. This decrease has been offset by a favorable increase in net underwriting income by SAR 23,630K, in addition to a favorable increase in the total profits of policyholders' investments and shareholders' capital investment by SAR 26,139K. The increase in net underwriting income is mainly due to the following: - Favorable increase in net earned premiums by SAR 295,786K, an increase of 17.13%, offset by; - Increase in net claims incurred by SAR 263,701K, an increase of 18.72%. - Favorable decrease in policy acquisition costs by SAR 6,542K, a decrease of 7.26%. - Increase in other underwriting expenses by SAR 7,484K, an increase of 43.81%. - Increase in insurers share distribution costs by SAR 10,532K, an increase of 113.34%.