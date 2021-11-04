Log in
    8010   SA000A0DPSH3

THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE

(8010)
The Company for Cooperative Insurance announces its Interim condensed consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/04/2021 | 01:12am EDT
The Company for Cooperative Insurance announces its Interim condensed consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 1,864,705 1,319,889 41.277 2,265,053 -17.674
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 1,458,791 990,221 47.319 1,776,932 -17.903
Net Incurred Claims 1,672,496 1,408,795 18.718 1,608,999 3.946
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 22,554 26,764 -15.73 50,893 -55.683
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) 30,491 84,899 -64.085 96,674 -68.459
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 45,030 14,681 206.722 33,268 35.355
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat 89,908 113,798 -20.993 165,937 -45.817
Total Comprehensive Income -18,438 215,535 - 266,176 -
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 7,050,478 6,362,423 10.814
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 5,823,145 5,284,333 10.196
Net Incurred Claims 4,859,518 4,038,435 20.331
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 108,783 113,951 -4.535
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) 130,985 313,546 -58.224
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 125,143 28,425 340.256
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat 336,656 408,964 -17.68
Total Comprehensive Income 312,411 203,798 53.294
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 2,942,512 2,734,298 7.614
Profit (Loss) per Share 2.14 2.8
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net Profit before Zakat for the current quarter is SAR 89,908K, compared to SAR 113,798K for the same quarter of the last year. The reason for the decrease in Net Profit before Zakat is mainly attributable to net increase of other operating expenses by SAR 79,521K. This decrease has been offset by a favorable increase in net underwriting income by SAR 23,630K, in addition to a favorable increase in the total profits of policyholders' investments and shareholders' capital investment by SAR 26,139K.

The increase in net underwriting income is mainly due to the following:

- Favorable increase in net earned premiums by SAR 295,786K, an increase of 17.13%, offset by;

- Increase in net claims incurred by SAR 263,701K, an increase of 18.72%.

- Favorable decrease in policy acquisition costs by SAR 6,542K, a decrease of 7.26%.

- Increase in other underwriting expenses by SAR 7,484K, an increase of 43.81%.

- Increase in insurers share distribution costs by SAR 10,532K, an increase of 113.34%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net Profit before Zakat for the current quarter is SAR 89,908K, compared to SAR 165,937K for the previous quarter. The reason for the decrease in Net Profit before Zakat is mainly attributable to net increase of other operating expenses by SAR 54,608K, decrease in net underwriting income by SAR 14,295K and decrease in the total profits of policyholders' investments and shareholders' capital investment by SAR 16,577K

The decrease in net underwriting income is mainly due to the following:

- Increase in net claims incurred by SAR 63,497K, an increase of 3.95%, offset by;

- Favorable increase in net earned premiums by SAR 64,365K, an increase of 3.29%.

- Decrease in reinsurance commissions revenues by SAR 4,854K, a decrease of 12.48%.

- Increase in policy acquisition costs by SAR 4,731K, an increase of 6.00%.

- Favorable decrease in other underwriting expenses by SAR 4,745K, a decrease of 16.19%.

- Increase in insurers share distribution costs by SAR 10,612K, an increase of 115.20%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net Profit before Zakat for the current period is SAR 336,656K, compared to SAR 408,964K for the same period last year. The reason for the decrease in Net Profit before Zakat is mainly attributable to a decrease in net underwriting income by SAR 101,047K, This decrease has been offset by favorable increase in the total profits of policyholders' investments and shareholders' capital investment by SAR 91,550K, in addition to unfavorable increase in the net of other operating expenses by SAR 81,584.

The decrease in net underwriting income is mainly due to the following:

- Increase in net claims incurred by SAR 821,083K, an increase of 20.33%, offset by;

- Favorable increase in net earned premiums by SAR 559,262K, an increase of 10.64%.

- Favorable increase in reinsurance commissions revenues by SAR 10,912K, an increase of 12.64%.

- Favorable decrease in policy acquisition costs by SAR 35,877K, a decrease of 12.55%.

- Favorable decrease in other underwriting expenses by SAR 18,436K, a decrease of 17.03%.

- Favorable decrease in insurers share distribution costs by SAR 98,318K, a decrease of 73.53%.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion External auditors interim review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements mentions that the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain of the prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the presentation in the current period. These changes were made for better presentation of balances and transactions in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company.
Additional Information EPS calculated based on Net Profit after Zakat.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Tawuniya - The Company for Cooperative Insurance SJSC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
