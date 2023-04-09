Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. The Consulting & Investment Co. Group. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CICO   JO3120711010

THE CONSULTING & INVESTMENT CO. GROUP. LTD.

(CICO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
2.120 JOD   +3.41%
07:26aConsulting & Investment : Assembly Decision-(CICO)-2023-04-09
PU
03/30Consulting & Investment : G.a (cico) 2023 03 30
PU
2022Consulting & Investment : Trading (CICO) 2022 12 08
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consulting & Investment : Assembly Decision-(CICO)-2023-04-09

04/09/2023 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

GROUP

PM 01:54:02 2023-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 09-04-2023 01:54:02 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 13:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-04-09 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP was held on

ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

13:00 On 09-04-2023 at on line, the shareholders

%78.59 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

participation in the Assembly Meeting was 78.59%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 14-04-

2022-04-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Page 1 of 2

THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2023.And

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Marwan Baker

Marwan Baker :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

The Consultalt & Investment Co. Group PSC published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 11:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE CONSULTING & INVESTMENT CO. GROUP. LTD.
07:26aConsulting & Investment : Assembly Decision-(CICO)-2023-04-09
PU
03/30Consulting & Investment : G.a (cico) 2023 03 30
PU
2022Consulting & Investment : Trading (CICO) 2022 12 08
PU
2022Consulting & Investment : Trading (CICO) 2022 11 21
PU
2022The Consulting & Investment Co. Group. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
2022Consulting & Investment : Trading (CICO) 2022 10 23
PU
2022Consulting & Investment : Trading (CICO) 2022 10 11
PU
2022Consulting & Investment : Trading (CICO) 2022 10 04
PU
2022Consulting & Investment : Trading (CICO) 2022 09 26
PU
2022Consulting & Investment : Disclosure (CICO) 2022 09 25
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,3 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net income 2021 0,83 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net Debt 2021 6,28 M 8,85 M 8,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,4 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart THE CONSULTING & INVESTMENT CO. GROUP. LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Consulting & Investment Co. Group. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tareq Fawzi Mohammad Al-Lawzi General Manager & Executive Director
Islam Mohamed Abdel Rahman Khalid Chief Financial Officer
Fawzi Mohammad Abdul Rahim Al-Lauzi Chairman
Ahmad Jamil Ahmad Karkash Vice Chairman & Technical Director
Majida Abdul Halim Sulaiman Al-Jallad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CONSULTING & INVESTMENT CO. GROUP. LTD.4.95%60
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.03%31 807
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.01%15 643
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES3.45%13 949
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.47%11 763
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED5.58%10 386
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer