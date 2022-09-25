Consulting & Investment : Disclosure (CICO) 2022 09 25

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT
|
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
GROUP
|
PM 12:49:15 2022-09-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 25-09-2022 12:49:15 PM
|
ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Violation of the provisions of the disclosure inst
|
|
|
|
Respected Securities Commission,
|
ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Violation of disclosure instructions
|
|
After Greetings
|
ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Reference to your letter No. 2/3/02353/22 dated
|
ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
|
5/9/2022 Please note that Dr. Ahmed Abdel Khalil
|
Othman was not a member of the Board of Directors in
|
|
the year 2021, as his membership in the Board of
|
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 22/02353/ 3 / 2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ
|
Directors ended at the meeting of the General Assembly
|
on 30/6/2020 and thus He was not a member of the
|
ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ 2022/9/5
|
Board of Directors in 2021 and therefore a profile was not
|
ﺚﻴﺣ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻥﺎﻤﺜﻋ
|
included in the annual report for the year 2021.
|
As for the internal auditor, he was not considered among
|
ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺖﻬﺘﻧﺍ
|
those to whom the text of Article (4/3b) applies, and
|
ﻲﻓ ﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻚﻟﺬﺑﻭ 2020/6/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
accordingly, an introductory brief has not been made
|
about him. If he is among those to whom the text of the
|
ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻊﺿﻭ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺎﺑﻭ 2022 ﻡﺎﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
|
aforementioned article applies, he will be disclosed in any
|
. 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ
|
future report and disclosure. Accordingly, we present to
|
ﻦﻤﻣ ﺮﺒﺘﻌﻳ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻧﺎﻓ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺎﺑﻭ
|
you an introduction to the internal auditor:
|
Name: Noureddine Adnan Al-Hassan
|
ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ (ﺏ3/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ ﻢﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﺗ
|
Position: Internal Audit Officer
|
Date of Birth 20/6/1985
|
ﻢﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﺗ ﻦﻤﻣ ﻥﺎﻛ ﺍﺫﺍﻭ . ﻪﻨﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻊﺿﻭ
|
Academic degrees: Bachelor of Accounting / Al-Isra
|
ﻱﺃ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ
|
University 2009
|
Certified Public Accountant (JCPA)
|
ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻡﺪﻘﻧ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ . ﻲﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
Practical experiences: Qanash & Hamdan Company 2009
|
- 2011 Accountant
|
: ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ
|
Istiklal Hospital - Patient Accounting 2011-2013
|
ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﻦﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻧ : ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
|
Istiklal Hospital - Internal Auditor 2013-2015
|
Farah Hospital - Internal Auditor 2015-2018
|
ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﺆﺴﻣ : ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
|
Istishari Hospital - Internal Audit Officer 2018 to
|
|
date
|
1985/6/20 ﺩﻼﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
|
|
ﺔﻌﻣﺎﺟ / ﻪﺒﺳﺎﺤﻣ ﺱﻮﻳﺭﻮﻟﺎﻜﺑ : ﺔﻴﻤﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﺎﻬﺸﻟﺍ
|
|
2009 ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻻﺍ
|
|
(JCPA) ﺪﻤﺘﻌﻣ ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ
|
|
2011 - 2009 ﻥﺍﺪﻤﺣﻭ ﺵﺎﻨﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ :ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﺒﺨﻟﺍ
|
|