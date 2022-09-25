Consulting & Investment : Disclosure (CICO) 2022 09 25

THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

GROUP PM 12:49:15 2022-09-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 25-09-2022 12:49:15 PM ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Violation of the provisions of the disclosure inst

Respected Securities Commission, ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Violation of disclosure instructions

After Greetings ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reference to your letter No. 2/3/02353/22 dated ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

5/9/2022 Please note that Dr. Ahmed Abdel Khalil

Othman was not a member of the Board of Directors in

the year 2021, as his membership in the Board of ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 22/02353/ 3 / 2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ

Directors ended at the meeting of the General Assembly

on 30/6/2020 and thus He was not a member of the ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ 2022/9/5

Board of Directors in 2021 and therefore a profile was not ﺚﻴﺣ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻥﺎﻤﺜﻋ

included in the annual report for the year 2021.

As for the internal auditor, he was not considered among ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺖﻬﺘﻧﺍ

those to whom the text of Article (4/3b) applies, and ﻲﻓ ﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻚﻟﺬﺑﻭ 2020/6/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

accordingly, an introductory brief has not been made

about him. If he is among those to whom the text of the ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻊﺿﻭ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺎﺑﻭ 2022 ﻡﺎﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

aforementioned article applies, he will be disclosed in any . 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ

future report and disclosure. Accordingly, we present to

ﻦﻤﻣ ﺮﺒﺘﻌﻳ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻧﺎﻓ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺎﺑﻭ

you an introduction to the internal auditor:

Name: Noureddine Adnan Al-Hassan ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ (ﺏ3/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ ﻢﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﺗ

Position: Internal Audit Officer

Date of Birth 20/6/1985 ﻢﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﺗ ﻦﻤﻣ ﻥﺎﻛ ﺍﺫﺍﻭ . ﻪﻨﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻊﺿﻭ

Academic degrees: Bachelor of Accounting / Al-Isra

ﻱﺃ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ

University 2009

Certified Public Accountant (JCPA) ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻡﺪﻘﻧ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ . ﻲﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

Practical experiences: Qanash & Hamdan Company 2009

- 2011 Accountant : ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ

Istiklal Hospital - Patient Accounting 2011-2013 ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﻦﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻧ : ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Istiklal Hospital - Internal Auditor 2013-2015

Farah Hospital - Internal Auditor 2015-2018 ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﺆﺴﻣ : ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Istishari Hospital - Internal Audit Officer 2018 to

date 1985/6/20 ﺩﻼﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

ﺔﻌﻣﺎﺟ / ﻪﺒﺳﺎﺤﻣ ﺱﻮﻳﺭﻮﻟﺎﻜﺑ : ﺔﻴﻤﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﺎﻬﺸﻟﺍ

2009 ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻻﺍ

(JCPA) ﺪﻤﺘﻌﻣ ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ