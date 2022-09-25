Advanced search
    CICO   JO3120711010

THE CONSULTING & INVESTMENT CO. GROUP. LTD.

(CICO)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
1.700 JOD    0.00%
CONSULTING & INVESTMENT : Disclosure (CICO) 2022 09 25
CONSULTING & INVESTMENT : Trading (CICO) 2022 09 13
CONSULTING & INVESTMENT : Trading (CICO) 2022 09 07
Consulting & Investment : Disclosure (CICO) 2022 09 25

09/25/2022 | 07:05am EDT
THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

GROUP

PM 12:49:15 2022-09-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 25-09-2022 12:49:15 PM

ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Violation of the provisions of the disclosure inst

Respected Securities Commission,

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Violation of disclosure instructions

After Greetings

ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reference to your letter No. 2/3/02353/22 dated

ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

5/9/2022 Please note that Dr. Ahmed Abdel Khalil

Othman was not a member of the Board of Directors in

the year 2021, as his membership in the Board of

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 22/02353/ 3 / 2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ

Directors ended at the meeting of the General Assembly

on 30/6/2020 and thus He was not a member of the

ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ 2022/9/5

Board of Directors in 2021 and therefore a profile was not

ﺚﻴﺣ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻥﺎﻤﺜﻋ

included in the annual report for the year 2021.

As for the internal auditor, he was not considered among

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺖﻬﺘﻧﺍ

those to whom the text of Article (4/3b) applies, and

ﻲﻓ ﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻚﻟﺬﺑﻭ 2020/6/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

accordingly, an introductory brief has not been made

about him. If he is among those to whom the text of the

ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻊﺿﻭ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺎﺑﻭ 2022 ﻡﺎﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

aforementioned article applies, he will be disclosed in any

. 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ

future report and disclosure. Accordingly, we present to

ﻦﻤﻣ ﺮﺒﺘﻌﻳ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻧﺎﻓ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺎﺑﻭ

you an introduction to the internal auditor:

Name: Noureddine Adnan Al-Hassan

ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ (ﺏ3/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ ﻢﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﺗ

Position: Internal Audit Officer

Date of Birth 20/6/1985

ﻢﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﺗ ﻦﻤﻣ ﻥﺎﻛ ﺍﺫﺍﻭ . ﻪﻨﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻊﺿﻭ

Academic degrees: Bachelor of Accounting / Al-Isra

ﻱﺃ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ

University 2009

Certified Public Accountant (JCPA)

ﺓﺬﺒﻧ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻡﺪﻘﻧ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ . ﻲﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

Practical experiences: Qanash & Hamdan Company 2009

- 2011 Accountant

: ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ

Istiklal Hospital - Patient Accounting 2011-2013

ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﻦﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻧ : ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Istiklal Hospital - Internal Auditor 2013-2015

Farah Hospital - Internal Auditor 2015-2018

ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﺆﺴﻣ : ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Istishari Hospital - Internal Audit Officer 2018 to

date

1985/6/20 ﺩﻼﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

ﺔﻌﻣﺎﺟ / ﻪﺒﺳﺎﺤﻣ ﺱﻮﻳﺭﻮﻟﺎﻜﺑ : ﺔﻴﻤﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﺎﻬﺸﻟﺍ

2009 ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻻﺍ

(JCPA) ﺪﻤﺘﻌﻣ ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ

2011 - 2009 ﻥﺍﺪﻤﺣﻭ ﺵﺎﻨﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ :ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﺒﺨﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 2

THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP

ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ

- 2011 ﻰﺿﺮﻣ ﺔﺒﺳﺎﺤﻣ - ﻝﻼﻘﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻰﻔﺸﺘﺴﻣ

2013

-2013 ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺩ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ - ﻝﻼﻘﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻰﻔﺸﺘﺴﻣ

2015

2018 - 2015 ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺩ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ - ﺡﺮﻓ ﻰﻔﺸﺘﺴﻣ

ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﺆﺴﻣ - ﻱﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻰﻔﺸﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ

ﻪﺨﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ 2018 ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ

25-09-2022

25-09-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Marwan Baker

Marwan Baker :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

The Consultalt & Investment Co. Group PSC published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 11:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 14,3 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net income 2020 -1,08 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net Debt 2020 4,55 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,0 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart THE CONSULTING & INVESTMENT CO. GROUP. LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Consulting & Investment Co. Group. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tareq Fawzi Mohammad Al-Lawzi General Manager & Executive Director
Islam Mohamed Abdel Rahman Khalid Chief Financial Officer
Fawzi Mohammad Abdul Rahim Al-Lauzi Chairman
Ahmad Jamil Ahmad Karkash Vice Chairman & Technical Director
Majida Abdul Halim Sulaiman Al-Jallad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CONSULTING & INVESTMENT CO. GROUP. LTD.34.92%48
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.75%25 483
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES27.17%12 374
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-38.28%11 966
IHH HEALTHCARE-20.98%11 153
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-15.34%9 024