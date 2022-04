Consulting & Investment : Trading (CICO) 2022 04 30

Kindly be informed that hana hamed khalil shuqier purchased/sold on the 26-04-2022 shares from company THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP(10098). Following are the details as below.

-04-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺮﻴﻘﺷ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﻣﺎﺣ ﺀﺎﻨﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022 .ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10098)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ