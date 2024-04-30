THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and (ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name Nationality -:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

fawzi mohammad Jordanian

abdulraheem ellauzi ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺯﻮﻓ

ahmad jamil ahmad Jordanian

qarqash ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺶﻗﺮﻗ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ

mousa mustafa ali saleh Jordanian ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ

tareq fawzi mohammad Jordanian ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻱﺯﻮﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺯﻮﻓ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﻮﻃﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ

said mohammad said al Jordanian

nayour ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﻒﻴﺳ

saif mousa mustafa saleh Jordanian ﺢﻟﺎﺻ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻦﻳﺩﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻥﺰﻳ

yazan j.m.mhaden Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺡﻼﻓ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﻘﺻ

saqer mustafa falah Jordanian ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺓﺪﺟﺎﻣ

majeda abduhalem Jordanian ﺩﻼﺠﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ