To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

GROUP

PM 03:19:09 2024-04-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-04-2024 03:19:09 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 13:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP was held on

ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

13:00 On 30-04-2024 at on line, the shareholders

%79 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﺋﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ

participation in the Assembly Meeting was 79%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 09-04-

2023-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2023

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2023

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2023

2023-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name

Nationality

-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

fawzi mohammad

Jordanian

abdulraheem ellauzi

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺯﻮﻓ

ﻱﺯﻮﻠﻟﺍ

ahmad jamil ahmad

Jordanian

qarqash

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺶﻗﺮﻗ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ

mousa mustafa ali saleh

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ

tareq fawzi mohammad

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻱﺯﻮﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺯﻮﻓ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ

ellauzi

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺭﻮﻃﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ

said mohammad said al

Jordanian

nayour

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﻒﻴﺳ

saif mousa mustafa saleh

Jordanian

ﺢﻟﺎﺻ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻦﻳﺩﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻥﺰﻳ

yazan j.m.mhaden

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺪﺒﻋ ﺡﻼﻓ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﻘﺻ

saqer mustafa falah

Jordanian

ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍ

abdelfattah

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺓﺪﺟﺎﻣ

majeda abduhalem

Jordanian

ﺩﻼﺠﻟﺍ

sulaiman jallad

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Marwan Baker

Marwan Baker :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

