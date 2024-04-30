THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
GROUP
PM 03:19:09 2024-04-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 30-04-2024 03:19:09 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly
Meeting
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 13:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ
CONSULTANT & INVESTMENT GROUP was held on
ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
13:00 On 30-04-2024 at on line, the shareholders
%79 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﺋﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ
participation in the Assembly Meeting was 79%
-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ
The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-
Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which was held on 09-04-
2023-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ
2023
Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
specified date
Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
2023
Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on its financial statements
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on
-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
31-12-2023
2023-12
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and
(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
(person) as Board of Directors
Electing the following as a Board of Directors:
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
Name
Nationality
-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ
ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ
ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
fawzi mohammad
Jordanian
abdulraheem ellauzi
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺯﻮﻓ
ﻱﺯﻮﻠﻟﺍ
ahmad jamil ahmad
Jordanian
qarqash
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﺶﻗﺮﻗ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ
mousa mustafa ali saleh
Jordanian
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ
tareq fawzi mohammad
Jordanian
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻱﺯﻮﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺯﻮﻓ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ
ellauzi
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﺭﻮﻃﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ
said mohammad said al
Jordanian
nayour
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﻒﻴﺳ
saif mousa mustafa saleh
Jordanian
ﺢﻟﺎﺻ
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻦﻳﺩﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻥﺰﻳ
yazan j.m.mhaden
Jordanian
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﺪﺒﻋ ﺡﻼﻓ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﻘﺻ
saqer mustafa falah
Jordanian
ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍ
abdelfattah
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺓﺪﺟﺎﻣ
majeda abduhalem
Jordanian
ﺩﻼﺠﻟﺍ
sulaiman jallad
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
directors to determine their fees
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan
authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Marwan Baker
Marwan Baker :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
