Consultant and Investment Group Company Psc is a Jordan-based public shareholding company, which is engaged in the healthcare and medical sector. The Company operates through managing and operating healthcare facilities and projects such as hospitals and clinics. Consulting and Investment Company Group PSC manages and operates Istishari Hospital, which is located in Amman, Jordan, and provides diagnostic and treatment options, as well as personalized patient care and service, among other related facilities. Its clinical services include: anesthesia, dental, endocrinology, family medicine, gastroenterology, hepatology, infections and tropical, diseases, neurology, orthopedics, pediatrics and primary care. Its medical services include: inpatient accommodations, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit and operating theaters.