Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 30, 2023, The Container Store Group, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting").

At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved The Container Store Group, Inc. 2023 Incentive Award Plan (the "2023 Plan"), which had been previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), subject to shareholder approval.

A description of the material terms of the 2023 Plan was set forth in "Proposal 4 Approval of The Container Store Group, Inc. 2023 Incentive Award Plan" in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 11, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"). The summary of the 2023 Plan contained in the Proxy Statement is qualified by and subject to the full text of the 2023 Plan, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed with the SEC on August 30, 2023and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting, a total of 39,398,717 shares of common stock were present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 77 percent of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the July 6, 2023 record date. The following are the voting results for the proposals considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting, all of which were described in the Proxy Statement.

Item 1 - Election of one Class I director for a term of office expiring at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2026 and until her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

NOMINEE Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Broker Non-Votes Caryl Stern ​ 31,098,655 ​ 774,228 ​ 7,525,834

Item 2 - Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 30, 2024.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Votes ABSTAINED Broker Non-Votes 39,077,548 ​ 300,199 ​ 20,970 ​ 0

Item 3 - Approval, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Votes ABSTAINED Broker Non-Votes 27,285,470 ​ 4,512,534 ​ 74,879 ​ 7,525,834 ​

Item 4 - Approval of The Container Store Group, Inc. 2023 Incentive Award Plan.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Votes ABSTAINED Broker Non-Votes 30,724,606 ​ 1,081,938 ​ 66,339 ​ 7,525,834 ​

Based on the foregoing votes, the director nominee named above was elected and Items 2, 3 and 4 were approved.

​

​